LONDON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), with the assistance of several Policing Partners and Non-Government Agencies, dismantled a human trafficking ring that was operating across Southwestern Ontario.

Early in 2023 the RCMP, working with the London Police Service and the CBSA Criminal Investigations Sections in both the Southern Ontario and Greater Toronto Area Regions, launched an investigation dubbed OExplorer.

Throughout the investigation, evidence revealed that the suspects were advertising internationally for labourers to work in Canada. Upon arrival, the labourers were placed at local businesses across Southwestern Ontario. It is alleged that their travel documents were taken from them, they were paid sub-standard wages, and their living conditions bordered on inhumane.

On June 8th, 2023, search warrants were executed at multiple businesses and residences across Southwestern Ontario. Investigators rescued 31 victims who were being criminally exploited by the accused. Police have also implemented restraints on associated bank accounts, seized a number of electronic devices, documents, and vehicles as property related to these offences.

Eduardo SILVA CARDOZO and Herbert NAVARRETE SANTOS of London were arrested and have been charged by both the RCMP and the CBSA with multiple offences:

Eduardo SILVA CARDOZO (age 43)

Human Trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Material Benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code;

Withholding Documents, contrary to Section 279.03(1) of the Criminal Code;

Proceeds of Crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

; Uttering Threats, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to Commit Offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code;

Employing a Foreign National, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act ; and

; and Counselling Misrepresentation, contrary to contrary to Section 126 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Herbert NAVARRETE SANTOS (age 42)

Human Trafficking contrary to Section 279.01(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Material Benefit, contrary to Section 279.02(1) of the Criminal Code;

Sexual Assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code ;

; Proceeds of Crime, contrary to Section 462.31(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

; Conspiracy to Commit Offences, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code;

Employing a Foreign National, contrary to Section 124(1)(c) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and

Both accused were held in custody after their initial arrest. Their next court date will be held at 80 Dundas Street, London Ontario. Eduardo SILVA CARDOZO will be on June 13, 2023 and Herbert NAVARRETE SANTOS will be on June 14th at 9a.m.

The RCMP and CBSA would like to recognize London Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Ministry of Labour, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), Forensic Accounting Management Group(FAMG), and the Non-Government Agencies who provided victim supports.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to all of the organizations and employees who worked on this investigation. Human trafficking is a crime that takes a terrible toll on the people who have been exploited. It has been very satisfying to know that we were able to rescue these victims from a horrifying situation."

Supt. Kevin McGonigal Officer in Charge, District Trans National Serious and Organized Crime

"The Canada Border Services Agency works closely with our law enforcement partners, including the RCMP and London Police Service, in the fight against human trafficking. We are proud of the efforts of CBSA investigators in ensuring the rights, safety and well-being of the victims in this investigation."

Christine Durocher Regional Director General of the Southern Ontario, and Lisa Janes, Regional Director General of the Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

If you believe anyone is being trafficked please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

The CBSA is responsible for the enforcement of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act including the investigation of employers hiring or exploiting improperly documented workers.

For further information: Contact information: RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected]; 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500