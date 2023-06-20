The PMPRB is consulting on new Interim Guidance through a 60-day Notice and Comment period

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) launched a new 60-day Notice and Comment period today, encouraging stakeholders and interested members of the public to provide their input on new proposed Interim Guidance.

This new proposed guidance would amend the existing Interim Guidance which was issued by the Board on August 18, 2022, and was intended to be a temporary measure following Health Canada's July 2022 amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations. The new guidance would allow Board staff to address new medicines under the new Regulations until a final set of Guidelines is in place. The Board looks forward to announcing its forward plan on finalizing the Guidelines shortly.

The deadline for providing written submissions to the PMPRB is Monday, August 21, 2023.

On July 1, 2022 , Health Canada's amendments to the Patented Medicines Regulations came into force.

, Health Canada's amendments to the came into force. In order to address the increasing number of new medicines whose prices are yet to be reviewed by the PMPRB, the Board is consulting on this proposed amendment to the Interim Guidance. The proposal aims to provide an expedited assessment for these new medicines' prices while at the same time affording more time to advance a fulsome consultation process on the new guidelines.

The PMPRB ensures that prices charged by pharmaceutical companies for patented drugs sold in Canada are not excessive.

