PLUTO TV IN CANADA LAUNCHES VIACOM18's DESIPLAY TV, ITS FIRST HINDI FAST CHANNEL

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, a global leader in free streaming television (FAST) has announced that a brand-new DesiPlay TV channel is now streaming in Canada.

Viacom18's DesiPlay TV is the first FAST Hindi General Entertainment Channel to launch on Pluto TV in Canada, featuring inspiring Indian stories, hand-picked Hindi shows and blockbuster Bollywood movies. Watch the best Hindi TV serials like NAA AANA ISS DES LAADO, COMEDY NIGHTS WITH KAPIL, UTTARAN, MAHAKAALI, RADHA PREM KI DEEWANI, MRS. PAMMI PYARELAL and more shows filled with renowned Indian characters. Viewers favourite Desi TV shows are also available to watch with English subtitles.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with IndiaCast on the brand-new DesiPlay TV channel, offering an array of diverse content to Pluto TV viewers across Canada," said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada. "We are part of a diverse country, and our aim is to curate content that resonates with every viewer."

Govind Shahi, Executive Vice President, and Head of International Business, IndiaCast Media, said, "DesiPlay TV, being the first Hindi general entertainment channel to launch on Pluto TV in Canada, marks a significant milestone as we bring the best of Hindi TV shows and Bollywood movies to South Asians for free. We are committed to entertain our ever-growing ethnic audience in Canada with a diverse array of quality content, ensuring that they experience the richness of Indian culture and storytelling right at their fingertips."

A few of the amazing series on the Desi Play Channel include:

COMEDY NIGHTS WITH KAPIL

Genre – Comedy

In this celebrity talk show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, the biggest Bollywood stars walk in, while Kapil's entire family and neighbours barge in! This outrageous family has always enthralled and entertained the audiences, with characters including Gutthi, Palak, Bua and Dadi.

MAHAKAALI

Genre – Mythology

If there is one goddess in Hindu mythology who is feared and revered at the same time, it is Kaali – the ultimate destroyer. But her personal life is also a part of this story, including her transformation from a mortal to Mahakaali, the Goddess Parvati and wife to Mahadev.

UTTARAN

Genre – Drama

UTTARAN is a popular Hindi show based on a tale of two friends with completely different backgrounds. Tapasya is the spoiled daughter of a rich man, while Ichha, her best friend, is the maid's daughter. The series takes an interesting turn when Tapasya gets married, and the best friends are locked in a love triangle.

NAA AANA ISS DES LAADO

Genre – Drama

The critically acclaimed Indian TV show is a social drama that raises a voice against the oppression of women in the Indian hinterlands.

RADHA PREM KI DEEWANI

Genre – Drama

Despite all the differences between them, destiny keeps bringing Radha and Prem together. Will this attraction turn into a love story? One of the best Romantic Hindi shows, only on DesiPlay TV.

MRS. PAMMI PYARELAL

Genre – Comedy

After moving to Mumbai, Param desperately needs a roof over his head, especially when his best friend, Rahul, also gets kicked out of his rented apartment. The duo learns of a house up for rent, but the landlady has one simple condition – her tenants must be married! With no option left, Param and Rahul spin a web of lies and pose as husband and wife. What follows is a hilarious roller coaster ride, packed with friendship, love and absolute chaos.

