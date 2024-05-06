PLUTO TV IN CANADA EXPANDS OFFERING WITH SLATE OF NEW FAST CHANNELS FEATURING POPULAR SERIES DANCE MOMS AND DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER AMONG OTHERS

Press Assets Available HERE

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, a global leader in free streaming television (FAST) announced today six new streaming channels to the service from A+E Networks' popular library of premium content, headlined by the DANCE MOMS Channel, with additional channels now streaming on Pluto TV including AX MEN, DUCK DYNASTY, DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER, MODERN MARVELS, and TINY HOUSE NATION.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER, DANCE MOMS, DUCK DYNASTY

"We are thrilled to showcase six new channels which will serve to underscore our commitment to provide Canadians with an expanding array of iconic brands and captivating content," said Vanessa Case, VP Content, Pluto TV, Canada.

The incredible lineup of channels now streaming on Pluto TV, include:

DANCE MOMS: featuring past episodes from seasons 1-8 of the mega-hit reality series.

Originally airing between 2011 and 2017, DANCE MOMS followed the Junior Elite Team at choreographer Abby Lee Miller's studio in Pittsburgh. The squad originally consisted of Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Frazier, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland. Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and JoJo Siwa later joined the team, while special guest-star dancers included Asia Monet Ray and Sophia Lucia.

AX MEN: Featuring seasons 1-10, who will become Kings of the Mountain? Ax Men follows unique groups of lumberjacks as they take on the trials and tribulations of logging season in various locations on the Pacific Coast including Oregon, Alaska, and British Columbia.

DUCK DYNASTY: Featuring seasons 1-11, DUCK DYNASTY has its very own 24/7 channel! Expect plenty of outlandish behaviour, feuds, comedy & of course…ducks, all in this rags-to-riches reality series.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: Featuring seasons 1-9, go on the prowl with real-life bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, his wife Beth, and their family as they chase down fugitives in the Hawaiian islands. The hunt is on, and Dog always gets his man on this exclusive 24/7 channel.

MODERN MARVELS: Featuring seasons 2-20, celebrating ingenuity, invention and imagination on a grand scale, MODERN MARVELS tells the amazing stories of the doers, dreamers and sometime-schemers who create everyday items, technological advancements and man-made wonders.

TINY HOUSE NATION: Featuring seasons 1-5, watch the hit shows behind the Tiny Home movement all day, every day, and travel the globe in search of unique tiny homes, 500 square feet or less.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Apple TV, Apple iPhone, Google TV, Hisense VIDAA, LG TV, Roku, Samsung Tizen, Windows 10, Xbox 10. Visit Pluto TV Canada on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram @plutotvca to get started on your free streaming journey.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 35 markets.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/plutotvca/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/plutotvca/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@plutotvca

SOURCE Pluto TV (Canada)

For further information: Press Contacts: Laura Heath Potter, [email protected], Head of Communication, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada; Marin Pollock, [email protected], Publicist, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada; Sarah Curran, [email protected], Coordinator, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada