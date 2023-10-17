PLUTO TV IN CANADA DEBUTS EIGHT NEW CHANNELS FROM MTV AND COMEDY CENTRAL

Stream Original Seasons of Iconic MTV Series Jersey Shore, The Hills, Are You The One?, The Challenge, Catfish: The TV Show, and Ridiculousness

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Pluto TV, a global leader in free streaming television (FAST), announced today that in Canada the service has officially debuted eight new channels from the iconic MTV and Comedy Central brands featuring the reality and comedy series and stars who shaped the pop culture zeitgeist as we know it. The five new channels representing MTV include MTV Reality (Jersey Shore, The Hills, and more), MTV Dating (Ex On The Beach, Are You The One?, and more), and single-series channels The Challenge, Catfish, and Ridiculousness. The launch of the Comedy Central channels signifies the first time the brand has its own TV channels in Canada and include Comedy Central Pluto TV (Chapelle's Show, Reno 911!, and more), Comedy Central Animation (Beavis and Butt-Head, Daria, and more), and single-series channel Comedy Central Stand-Up. All channels and series are now streaming free, live and on demand, with Pluto TV in Canada.

"As Pluto TV approaches its one-year anniversary in Canada, we are thrilled to showcase eight new channels from MTV and Comedy Central, two brands that truly shaped pop culture, comedy, and reality as we know it," said Doug Smith, SVP, Streaming and Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global. "Our mission to entertain the planet continues with our ever-growing offering of iconic brands and content that ensure Canadians make Pluto TV their FAST destination."

MTV on Pluto TV

MTV pioneered reality TV and continues to make ground-breaking reality that defines the culture of every decade. Pluto TV is pleased to bring you some of the most defining series in history. From Lauren Conrad's mascara-streaked tears (The Hills) to Snooki's must-see meatball shenanigans (Jersey Shore), MTV made household names out of their cast of reality characters and Pluto TV is reliving the moments that shaped a generation with five new MTV channels featuring the most renowned Y2K series and stars including:

MTV Reality featuring Jersey Shore (S1-6), The Hills (S1-6), Teen Mom (S1-2, 6, 8, 9), 16 and Pregnant (S1-6), and Geordie Shore (S1-19)

featuring (S1-6), (S1-6), (S1-2, 6, 8, 9), (S1-6), and (S1-19) MTV Dating featuring Ex On The Beach (S1-4), Celebrity Ex On The Beach (S1), Are You The One? (S1-6, 8), Disaster Date (S1-4) and Friendzone (S1-5)

featuring (S1-4), (S1), (S1-6, 8), (S1-4) and (S1-5) The Challenge (single-series channel) featuring seasons 10-13, 15-30, 32, and 36 of The Challenge



(single-series channel) featuring seasons 10-13, 15-30, 32, and 36 of Catfish (single-series channel) featuring seasons 1-4 of Catfish: The TV Show

(single-series channel) featuring seasons 1-4 of Ridiculousness (single-series channel) featuring seasons 1-2 and 6-10 of Ridiculousness

Comedy Central on Pluto TV

Comedy Central is synonymous with uncovering the prolific comedians of a generation through its ground-breaking standup specials, sketch comedy, and animated series. Pluto TV proudly adds the network's most inventive series – including the ones that introduced comedy legends like Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, and Dave Chappelle – with three new channels including:

Comedy Central Pluto TV featuring Chapelle's Show (S1-2), Comedy Central Presents (S1-15), Key & Peele (S1-5), Kroll Show (S1-3), and Reno 911! (Season 1-6)

featuring Show (S1-2), Comedy (S1-15), (S1-5), (S1-3), and (Season 1-6) Comedy Central Animation featuring Beavis and Butt-Head (select episodes), Daria (S1-5), Drawn Together (S1-3), and Ugly Americans (S1-2)

featuring (select episodes), (S1-5), (S1-3), and (S1-2) Comedy Central Stand-Up (single-series channel) featuring Comedy Central Presents (S1-15)

Following the success of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards' first-ever live stream on Pluto TV, the FAST service will also carry the 2023 MTV EMA on Sunday, November 5. More details to be announced.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Tizen, Hisense, and Xbox devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Visit Pluto TV Canada on Instagram @plutotvca to get started on your free streaming journey.

