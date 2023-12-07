Stream Now, Pay Never for Over 160+ FAST Channels with more than 40,000 Hours of Hit Movies and Shows Available Live and on Demand

Pluto TV is the Exclusive FAST Home of Iconic Television IP Including South Park, NCIS, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Nickelodeon, Plus a Suite of MTV Channels and Canada's First-Ever Comedy Central-Branded Channels

Pluto TV Proudly Debuts New Content Including Canadian Home and DIY Hits Income Property and Leave it to Bryan and Pluto TV Westerns, Sailor Moon and Naruto

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- On December 1 Pluto TV , a global leader in free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST), proudly celebrated its one-year anniversary in Canada as the largest FAST platform in the country* pacing at over 1 billion total viewing minutes (TVMs) monthly**. Since entering the Canadian market with its most expansive content offering at launch, Pluto TV in Canada has added over 50 new full-time channels, is available across 11 distribution partners, and has doubled the hours of content available on the platform since launch, now delivering more than 40,000 hours of hit movies, shows, documentaries, news, and music available live and on demand.

PLUTO TV CELEBRATES ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN CANADA

"Since its inception, Pluto TV has had one mission– to entertain the planet. Pluto TV in Canada has truly been a rocket-ship, quickly climbing to the top as the country's largest FAST platform. Pluto TV in Canada is one of our biggest international success stories to date, and this success is a testament of the value of our proposition for both users and partners," said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV.

"It's incredible what we did in just 12 months with Pluto TV in Canada, where we are now the largest FAST platform, delivering over 40,000 hours of content," said Doug Smith, SVP, Streaming and Content Licensing, Canada, Paramount Global. "Canadians have enthusiastically embraced Pluto TV and its vast content offering including fan-favourite series like CSI, NCIS, Star Trek, South Park, Doctor Who, Frasier, Cheers, King of Queens, Jersey Shore and even Dora The Explorer along with content from our iconic brands MTV and Comedy Central. Every day we continue to see new user adoption alongside our ever-expanding catalogue of hit shows, movies, and more."

Pluto TV prides itself in offering a human-led curation experience that gives users a truly custom offering of programming based on what resonates most. Led by a team of local content experts, in its first year Pluto TV offered Canadians a selection of special previews of new Paramount+ shows completely free (Special Ops: Lioness, Bargain and more), while also delivering exclusive programming stunts like Mission: Impossible, which featured the full franchise available to stream ahead of the theatrical debut of MI7. Prioritizing people over algorithms, Pluto TV's portfolio consistently offers relevant programming based on the world around us from new premieres to holiday stunts and everything in between.

Over the past year, Pluto TV's success within Canada has been driven by new channels and impactful partnerships with The Weather Network, Blue Ant Media, OUTtv, Sony, Lionsgate, Cineflix, NFB, Stingray, and Corus Entertainment, all fuelling the service's expansive and ever-growing library.

Today, Pluto TV announced even more iconic, beloved, and fan-favourite content now streaming and coming soon to its multi-genre catalogue including:

Income Property Channel (Canadian)

Homes cost money but sometimes, they pay you back. Real estate expert Scott McGillivray shows homebuyers how to make their homes make money, with his hit series Income Property, Moving the McGillivrays, Buyer's Bootcamp with Scott McGillivray, and more.

Pluto TV Westerns

With Gunsmoke topping the charts as the most-watched Classic TV Channel on Pluto TV in Canada, Pluto TV Westerns is a new channel dedicated to the spirit, the struggle, and the demise of the new frontier. Featured series include The Rifleman, Cisco Kid, Hopalong Cassidy, and Annie Oakley to name a few.

More MTV!

Hot on the heels of Pluto TV's announcement of five new MTV channels, the service is bringing even more of the famous brand's series with new music channels MTV Xmas (launching December 1) with additional channels coming in January including: MTV Spankin' New, MTV Biggest Pop, Yo! MTV and MTV Classic. On the MTV front, the service will also live stream the 2024 MTV VMAs and EMAs.

Love Pets

Love Pets features heartfelt stories about the furry, slimy, spiky and all-around cuddly creatures and the devoted people who care for them.

Leave it to Bryan Channel (Canadian; launching in January)

The channel features various series from celebrity Canadian contractor Bryan Baeumler, including; House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Bryan Inc., and Island of Bryan.

Pluto TV Holiday Programming

Warm up this holiday season with festive holiday movies, series, and jolly fireplaces. Beginning December 1, viewers can find their Yuletide joy with the Christmas 365 channel and pop-up channels including More Christmas 365, MTV Xmas, Crackling Fireplace, Festive Fireplace, and Holiday Lights.

Real Disaster Channel

With all the hard-hitting disaster and survival stories you crave, the Real Disaster Channel delivers heart-pounding edge-of-your-seat adventure.

Sailor Moon Channel

The legendary Japanese manga-turned-anime series Sailor Moon gets a dedicated channel on Pluto TV with Seasons 1- 5 of the original series and Sailor Moon Crystal. Usagi Tsukino is a girl who transforms into the guardian, Sailor Moon. Watch Usagi and her team of Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from evil every day on Pluto TV!

Naruto Channel

The popular Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, gets its own channel on Pluto TV with seasons 1-4 of the hit series available live and on demand. In Naruto the Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy - Naruto Uzumaki!

NickToons

Take a trip to bikini bottom or make a wish with Timmy Turner. NickToons is serving up some of the very best Nickelodeon cartoons including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Fairly Odd Parents and Sanjay & Craig.

Pluto TV Adventure Channel

Home to series like Survivorman and Sasquatch Mountain Man Pluto TV Adventure is for viewers who love adrenaline-fueled content that indulges their inner adventurer.

Crime Files (Launching in January)

With True Crime being one of the most-watched Categories on Pluto TV, Crime Files brings some new blood to the service, featuring Canadian-produced series like Exhibit A, 72 Hours: True Crime, and See No Evil.

These new channel additions join Pluto TV's wide variety of genres and content categories including: Crime, True Crime, Classic TV, Sci-Fi and Supernatural, Comedy, Drama, Movies, Game Shows, Factual, News and Opinion, Local News (which includes 13 local Canadian news channels live), Home and DIY, Food, Kids, French, Sports, Anime, and Music.

Pluto TV is also home to some of the biggest television IPs including a dedicated Star Trek channel featuring the original Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation. The service also recently launched eight new channels from MTV and Comedy Central with iconic shows like Jersey Shore, The Hills, Are You The One?, The Challenge, Catfish: The TV Show, and Ridiculousness alongside comedy favourites like Chapelle's Show, Reno 911!, Key & Peele, Beavis & Butt-Head, and Daria. This is in addition to iconic series like South Park, CSI, NCIS and series from Nickelodeon.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration or subscription required. Canadian users can watch Pluto TV via web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android Mobile, Samsung Tizen, LG, Hisense VIDAA, and Xbox devices, Windows 10 and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. Visit Pluto TV Canada on Instagram @plutotvca to get started on your free streaming journey.

