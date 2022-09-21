PLUTO TV ANNOUNCES CANADIAN LAUNCH DATE, UNVEILS FIRST LOOK AT CONTENT

Leading Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) Service will Debut in Canada December 1 with its Most Robust Programming Offering at Launch To-Date

More than 100 Channels will be Available at Launch, Featuring Iconic Series like NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, The Love Boat , and Judge Judy and Movie Channels like Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365

Key Canadian titles from Corus Studios will include Love It or List It and Chopped Canada, Plus Fan-Favourite Border Security

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) and Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, will debut in Canada on December 1.

The service will debut with its most robust content offering at launch to-date, with more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, including a wide spectrum of free programming such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more. Audiences will be able to enjoy flagship Canadian series from Corus Studios including Love It or List It and Chopped Canada, plus fan-favourite Border Security, as well some key series from the popular NCIS Franchise, including NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles, Judge Judy and Hawaii Five-0. With dedicated channels for nostalgia-fans, Pluto TV in Canada will also feature Hawaii Five-0 Classic, The Love Boat, with many more titles to be announced.

The leading FAST service will also feature curated movie channels programmed by genre, including Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, The Asylum, Christmas 365 and Thriller 365.

Olivier Jollet, EVP & International GM for Pluto TV at Paramount Global, said, "I couldn't be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV's Canadian launch date, December 1. Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus' incredible local content offering with Pluto TV's global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience. I'm confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch."

Pluto TV Canada will offer a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Canadian titles. Channels available at launch will include:

Pluto TV Comedy : For the most hilarious, most quotable, most excellent movies that will keep you in stitches 24/7, watch Pluto TV Comedy. With a library of lunacy and a litany of ludicrousness, this is the place when you are looking to LOL.

: For the most hilarious, most quotable, most excellent movies that will keep you in stitches 24/7, watch Pluto TV Comedy. With a library of lunacy and a litany of ludicrousness, this is the place when you are looking to LOL. Pluto TV Drama : On Pluto TV Drama, serious film is taken…seriously. Some of the best cinematic dramas of all time can be experiences here, in all their angsty, gritty, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes heartwarming glory.

: On Pluto TV Drama, serious film is taken…seriously. Some of the best cinematic dramas of all time can be experiences here, in all their angsty, gritty, sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes heartwarming glory. Pluto TV Action : It's time to go into overdrive by jumping off buildings, flying a burning plane, driving in a car chase and saving the world. Pluto TV Action brings you blockbusters, stars, and a strong dose of high-octane excitement.

: It's time to go into overdrive by jumping off buildings, flying a burning plane, driving in a car chase and saving the world. Pluto TV Action brings you blockbusters, stars, and a strong dose of high-octane excitement. The Asylum : From the creators of Sharknado, The Asylum offers the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV, featuring action-adventure, sci-fi, horror, late-night thrills and more. Popcorn and beer is a must!

: From the creators of Sharknado, The Asylum offers the very best in guilty pleasure Original Movies and TV, featuring action-adventure, sci-fi, horror, late-night thrills and more. Popcorn and beer is a must! Christmas 365 : Every day is Christmas on Christmas 365, with feel-good, heart-warming Christmas movies no matter what the season.

: Every day is Christmas on Christmas 365, with feel-good, heart-warming Christmas movies no matter what the season. Thriller 365 : Warning: may cause thrills. Thrillers 365 is devoted to the nail-biting, heart-stopping movies that give the genre its name

International content that will be available includes:

NCIS: NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.





NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties. NCIS: New Orleans : a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment, and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent Dwayne Pride , a.k.a. "King," a native of New Orleans who is driven by his need to do what is right. Working with Pride is his longtime friend and colleague Special Agent Christopher Lasalle , who plays hard but works harder; tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio , a former FBI Agent who was sent to New Orleans to investigate NCIS and upon completion joined Pride's team, Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund , a brilliant scientist who left the lab and, after much training, became an agent; and Special Agent Hannah Khoury , a seasoned agent who specializes in international counter-intelligence and has spent most of her career on overseas assignments.





: a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment, and decadence. Leading the team is Special Agent , a.k.a. "King," a native of who is driven by his need to do what is right. Working with Pride is his longtime friend and colleague Special Agent , who plays hard but works harder; tough and acerbic Special Agent , a former FBI Agent who was sent to to investigate NCIS and upon completion joined Pride's team, Forensic Agent , a brilliant scientist who left the lab and, after much training, became an agent; and Special Agent , a seasoned agent who specializes in international counter-intelligence and has spent most of her career on overseas assignments. NCIS: Los Angeles : a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation's security. Special Agent "G" Callen is a chameleon who transforms himself into whomever he needs to be to infiltrate the criminal underworld. His partner is Special Agent Sam Hanna , a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in both Afghanistan and Iraq . The team includes the all-knowing Henrietta "Hetty" Lange , who handles the politics of the job; Special Agent Kensi Blye , the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine who lives for the adrenaline rush that comes with undercover work; Marty Deeks , a seasoned LAPD undercover detective who was recruited to the team by Hetty; tech operator Eric Beale , who has mastered every gadget and computer in the Ops Center; and intelligence analyst Nell Jones , who won the team's respect with her spot-on assessments and her shrewd insights.





: a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation's security. Special Agent "G" Callen is a chameleon who transforms himself into whomever he needs to be to infiltrate the criminal underworld. His partner is Special Agent , a former U.S. Navy SEAL who has seen action in both and . The team includes the all-knowing , who handles the politics of the job; Special Agent , the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine who lives for the adrenaline rush that comes with undercover work; , a seasoned LAPD undercover detective who was recruited to the team by Hetty; tech operator , who has mastered every gadget and computer in the Ops Center; and intelligence analyst , who won the team's respect with her spot-on assessments and her shrewd insights. Hawaii Five-0 : Hawaii Five-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett , a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.





: Hawaii Five-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective , a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to after former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town. Hawaii Five-0 Classic : Detective Steve McGarrett ( Jack Lord ) heads up Hawaii Five-O, a special division of the state police tasked with bringing down organized crime on the islands. The Five-O team works with local police from time to time on individual cases, and McGarrett's nemesis is crime kingpin Wo Fat. The show, which ran for 12 seasons during its original run, is famous for its catchphrase "Book 'em, Danno," said by McGarrett at the end of most episodes. The show's theme song, composed by Morton Stevens , became popular during the show's original run..





: Detective ( ) heads up Hawaii Five-O, a special division of the state police tasked with bringing down organized crime on the islands. The Five-O team works with local police from time to time on individual cases, and McGarrett's nemesis is crime kingpin Wo Fat. The show, which ran for 12 seasons during its original run, is famous for its catchphrase "Book 'em, Danno," said by McGarrett at the end of most episodes. The show's theme song, composed by , became popular during the show's original run.. The Love Boat: "The Loooooove Boat" is the familiar refrain that greets viewers at the start of each episode of this long-running series. The romantic-sounding Love Boat promises — and delivers — something for everyone. Specifically, it promises a cavalcade of famous guest stars (including many film stars making rare TV appearances), breezy plots, stories of love and plenty of laughs. Join the members of the Pacific Princess crew, headed by Capt. Stubing ( Gavin MacLeod ), as they greet passengers for the trip of a lifetime. Three made-for-TV movies were made before the series premiered in 1977.





"The Loooooove Boat" is the familiar refrain that greets viewers at the start of each episode of this long-running series. The romantic-sounding Love Boat promises — and delivers — something for everyone. Specifically, it promises a cavalcade of famous guest stars (including many film stars making rare TV appearances), breezy plots, stories of love and plenty of laughs. Join the members of the Pacific Princess crew, headed by Capt. Stubing ( ), as they greet passengers for the trip of a lifetime. Three made-for-TV movies were made before the series premiered in 1977. Judge Judy: Punchy reality show about a female judge that has made a real impact on the American justice system. Judge Judy is real, honest and keen to get to the bottom of emotional cases

Additionally, viewers will have access to a selection of Canadian series and shows from Corus' portfolio, including:

Love It or List It : When a house no longer feels like home, homeowners are left with a big financial and emotional question: renovate or sell it? In each hour-long episode realtor David Visentin and designer Hilary Farr compete for the homeowners' final decision to stay or go.





: When a house no longer feels like home, homeowners are left with a big financial and emotional question: renovate or sell it? In each hour-long episode realtor and designer compete for the homeowners' final decision to stay or go. Chopped Canada : In this high stakes culinary competition show, four chefs compete before a panel of expert judges. Armed with skill and ingenuity, chefs race against the clock to turn mystery ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal or risk being chopped. Competing for a chance to win $10,000 , who will survive the chopping block?





: In this high stakes culinary competition show, four chefs compete before a panel of expert judges. Armed with skill and ingenuity, chefs race against the clock to turn mystery ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal or risk being chopped. Competing for a chance to win , who will survive the chopping block? Border Security: Follow Canadian border services officers as they intercept suspicious characters and contraband from around the world in an effort to keep us safe.

At launch, Corus will be the ad representative to what is positioned to become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country. In addition, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of Corus Original library series that span a variety of genres.

Pluto TV will be available for free, with no registration required. At launch, Canadian users will be able to watch Pluto TV via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of nearly 70 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

