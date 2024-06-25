Together, Plusgrade and Lark Hotels will enhance guest experiences by giving access to products like Premium Upgrade, StayExtend, and StayPlus.

Plusgrade's solutions will help Lark delight guests by offering personalized room upgrades, early check-in and late check out-times, stay extensions, and customized amenities.

Leveraging its leading expertise from air, rail, and cruise sectors, Plusgrade is elevating the hospitality industry with its comprehensive, data-driven platform built to deliver incredible guest experiences while boosting ancillary revenue for hotels.

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Plusgrade, a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, today announces a partnership with Lark Hotels, the acclaimed lifestyle hotel company, heralding a new era of hospitality excellence. The partnership will integrate Plusgrade's innovative upselling solutions into Lark Hotels' property management systems to elevate the guest experience. Additionally, it will unlock significant revenue streams for Lark Hotels across its portfolio of boutique properties in iconic locations across the United States.

Lark Hotels will now benefit from Plusgrade's suite of hospitality solutions, delivering highly personalized and memorable experiences. Guests at Lark Hotels will have access to "Premium Upgrades", allowing them to bid on or purchase premium room upgrades through a seamless user experience. "StayExtend" offers guests the flexibility to check-in early, check-out later, or extend their stay, providing unmatched convenience and satisfaction. Additionally, "StayPlus" enables guests to customize their stay with a variety of post-booking amenities such as spa sessions, gourmet dinners, and on-property rentals.

"We're excited to provide Lark Hotels with the tools to delight guests and maximize high-margin opportunities that will drive substantial revenue growth," said Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "Our solutions are designed to enhance guest satisfaction through personalized upgrades and customized amenities. Together with Lark Hotels, we will set new standards in the hospitality industry, delivering exceptional experiences that not only boost operational efficiency but also exceed guest expectations, fostering loyalty and driving growth."

Leveraging data from its extensive global ancillary revenue network, Plusgrade will provide Lark Hotels with valuable market insights, enabling informed decision-making and strategic enhancements to guest experiences. Plusgrade's personalized approach to customer engagement increases conversion rates, and ensures that Lark Hotels continuously optimizes their revenue strategies.

"Our partnership with Plusgrade emphasizes our commitment to innovation and guest-centric hospitality," said Nikola Jasprica, VP, Revenue Management, of Lark Hotels. "Their innovative solutions align perfectly with our commitment to hospitality excellence and they will enable us to offer our guests more personalized and flexible stay options."

For years, Plusgrade has been a global leader in developing and delivering ancillary revenue solutions, helping the world's largest air, rail, and cruise companies maximize their revenue streams. Plusgrade is now powering the hospitality industry, helping 600+ hotel properties worldwide elevate guest experiences, drive ancillary revenue, and seamlessly digitize and automate their operations.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com.

About Lark Hotels:

Lark Hotels is a premium hotel development and management company with a portfolio of more than 50 boutique hotels located in the Northeast, Southeast and in California. Launched in 2012, Lark operates boutique properties in high-profile destinations, embracing their communities in playful, unexpected ways. Each Lark Hotel invites guests to experience intimate getaways in the heart of an iconic destination, feel the pull of nostalgia, and find attentive service when they want it or privacy when they don't. In 2020, Lark Hotels launched a third party management division, focused on the management and marketing of independent hotels throughout the United States. In 2021, Lark Hotels introduced Bluebird by Lark, a sister collection of boutique roadside lodges – reimagined for the great American road trip. For more information about Lark Hotels and Bluebird by Lark, visit larkhotels.com and bluebirdhotels.com.

