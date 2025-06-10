ALL Accor members can exchange points from more new loyalty programs into Reward points — using Points, a Plusgrade company's industry-leading exchange solutions.





Plusgrade continues to lead in hospitality ancillary revenue and loyalty innovation, delivering exceptional customer experiences and revenue growth for partners.

MONTREAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Plusgrade, a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, and ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty program, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to introduce an enhanced loyalty exchange solution for members of ALL Accor. This partnership enables members to seamlessly convert points from other participating loyalty programs into Reward points, reinforcing ALL Accor's commitment towards its members and more recognition in loyalty.

Transforming Loyalty Through Seamless Exchanges

Loyalty members want more flexibility, simplicity and choice in how they use their points, and ALL Accor is making that a reality. With Plusgrade's industry-leading exchange technology, ALL Accor members can convert rewards earned from institutions such as Bilt , Capital One and Citi loyalty programs — into Reward points. Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, Points, which specializes in powering loyalty commerce for the world's leading travel brands, powers this solution.

"Giving loyalty members more ways to use their rewards makes their programs even more valuable," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "At Plusgrade, we are dedicated to helping travelers maximize their rewards while driving ancillary revenue for our partners. By working with Accor, we're bringing even greater flexibility and choice to ALL Accor members worldwide."

Expanding Value for ALL Accor Members

ALL Accor continues to redefine what it means to be rewarded and recognized, offering members a seamless and rewarding experience across its vast global network of 45 hotels brands and 110+ partners. Built on transparency, flexibility, and a clear, unchanging points scale, the program ensures members always know the value of their rewards. ALL Accor empowers its members to transform their rewards into meaningful and personalized experiences.

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & Ecommerce Officer, Accor comments: "Our partnership with Points, a Plusgrade company, is a key milestone for ALL Accor. It answers our members' desire for more than discounts by delivering unforgettable experiences. Leveraging Plusgrade's cutting-edge technology alongside ALL Accor's brand strength, we're creating innovative ways to recognize and reward our members while expanding value across industries and regions."

A Commitment to Innovation and Growth

This partnership is the latest example of ALL Accor and Plusgrade's commitment to delivering innovative loyalty solutions that enhance member engagement while driving revenue growth for partners. By integrating its expertise in travel loyalty and exchange solutions, Plusgrade is shaping the future of customer rewards and experiences.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com .

About ALL Accor

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty program embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor-loyalty program gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 110 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty program preferred by travellers. Discover ALL Accor on all.com.

SOURCE Plusgrade Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: PLUSGRADE, Carrie Moench, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, [email protected]; ALL Accor, Mélanie MAHIETTE, Senior Communications Manager, [email protected]