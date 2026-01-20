With the support of the Skills Council of Canada, the two non-profit leaders are introducing EV battery recycling education to a wide cohort of students.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Plug'n Drive, a national non-profit organization accelerating Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption across Canada, and Call2Recycle Canada, the country's leading battery collection and recycling organization, announce a new partnership to introduce EV battery recycling education to youth.

Through this collaboration, Call2Recycle will join Plug'n Drive's EV Awareness Student Learning Program, delivered in partnership with Skills Council of Canada, to introduce EV battery recycling education as part of Plug'n Drive's ongoing youth-focused EV programming across grades 7 to 12. The EV Awareness Student Learning Program offers a curriculum-based instruction that integrates science, math, environmental studies, and history through presentations, hands-on activities, and demonstrations. Call2Recycle provides information on responsible EV battery stewardship to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

As EV adoption continues to grow across the country, educators and policymakers recognize a unique opportunity to prepare young Canadians to participate in and lead the transition to a low-carbon transportation system. Plug'n Drive, widely recognized for its EV education leadership, works in collaboration with Skills Council of Canada to deliver accessible EV learning experiences to students. Adding EV battery recycling messaging through this partnership ensures that youth understand the full lifecycle of EV batteries, from responsible use to safe end-of-life management. This includes education on the EV battery journey through the 5Rs pathways – repair, remanufacturing, resale as is, repurposing, or direct to recycling – in the developing EV sector.

"Providing Canadians, particularly youth, with trusted, science-based information on battery recycling is fundamental to advancing a circular energy future – especially within the growing and evolving EV landscape," said Joe Zenobio, President and CEO at Call2Recycle Canada. "By partnering with Plug'n Drive, we are empowering the next generation of leaders with the knowledge, skills and understanding needed to make environmentally responsible choices and champion sustainability for years to come."

Through the partnership, Call2Recycle will integrate comprehensive battery recycling concepts across diverse battery categories into Plug'n Drive's educational resources, with a dedicated focus on EVs, including digital learning modules, hands-on demonstrations, and youth engagement tools. The content will help students understand the various EV pathways and how EV batteries are collected, transported, and processed in Canada, and how valuable materials recovered from end-of-life batteries can be reintroduced into the supply chain.

"For 15 years, Plug'n Drive has worked to help Canadians understand the environmental and economic benefits of driving electric vehicles," said Cara Clairman, President and CEO of Plug'n Drive. "Our partnership with Call2Recycle brings an important piece of the EV transition directly into our youth programming. Teaching students about responsible battery management reinforces the importance of circularity and equips them to be thoughtful stewards of our environment."

Skills Council of Canada supports the delivery of the EV Awareness Student Learning Program by connecting education, industry, and workforce development priorities. Through partnerships that expand access to hands-on, curriculum-aligned learning, Skills Council of Canada helps prepare students for emerging careers in clean technology and the skilled trades, building the knowledge, skills, and environmental awareness needed for the workforce of the future.

"At Skills Council of Canada, we focus on expanding access to future-ready learning connected to real-world skills," said Kate O'Neil, Vice President, Skills Council of Canada. "Integrating EV battery recycling education helps students understand both the technology and the environmental responsibility behind clean transportation."

This new Plug'n Drive and Call2Recycle partnership, supported by Skills Council of Canada, represents an important step in preparing the next generation with the knowledge, environmental awareness, and skills required to participate in the future clean transportation workforce.

About Plug'n Drive

Plug'n Drive is a not-for-profit organization accelerating EV adoption in Canada to maximize the environmental and economic benefits of an electrified transportation sector. Our vision is to help Canada achieve its goal of 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035 or earlier.

Since 2011, we have made incredible strides in our mission through a variety of consumer education programs, including the launch of the world's first Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre (EVDC) in Toronto, the Electric Vehicle Roadshow event series as well as the Mobile EV Education Trailer (MEET). We also deliver EV test-drive experiences at major auto shows across Canada, helping thousands of drivers get behind the wheel each year.

In addition to our public education programs, we work closely with schools, colleges, universities, and workforce development partners to support student learning and career upskilling in the clean transportation sector.

Our corporate partnerships include EV auto manufacturers, utilities, EV charger manufacturers, and others. For more information about Plug'n Drive's programs, services, and events, visit plugndrive.ca and sign up for our newsletter. Join our community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Yukon Territory, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations, including leading retailers and municipal sites, Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

For more information, please visit call2recycle.ca

About Skills Council of Canada

Skills Council of Canada is a national, purpose-driven organization committed to removing barriers to education, employment, and lifelong opportunity. They provide equitable access to quality education and skills development through innovative, hands-on programs that connect individuals to emerging careers and workforce pathways.

Working alongside educators, industry, community organizations, and government partners, Skills Council of Canada supports future-ready learning across skilled trades, clean technology, and high-growth sectors, helping people build skills, strengthen their lives, and empower thriving communities.

For more information, visit skillscouncil.ca

