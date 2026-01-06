New program gives New Brunswickers accessible and convenient ways to recycle used batteries while advancing the province's environmental and circular economy goals

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is pleased to announce the launch of its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program in New Brunswick this January. The program will provide households and businesses across the province with convenient, safe, and environmentally responsible options to recycle their used batteries.

"Launching in New Brunswick is an exciting milestone in our mission to protect the environment and advance responsible battery management across Canada," said Joe Zenobio, President & CEO of Call2Recycle. "We're proud to support producers in meeting their obligations, while working closely with Recycle NB, communities and retailers to make battery recycling simple, safe, and accessible for all New Brunswickers."

With this launch, residents across New Brunswick, from Saint John, Fredericton, and Moncton to Bathurst, Campbellton, Edmundston, Miramichi, and the Acadian Peninsula, will have access to a growing, province-wide network of convenient collection locations, including retail stores, municipal depots, public institutions, and community facilities, supported by ongoing public education efforts to promote safe and responsible battery recycling. The program builds on Call2Recycle's 28 years of experience in delivering safe and efficient battery collection and recycling systems across Canada.

"We are pleased to work in partnership with Call2Recycle to launch an Extended Producer Responsibility program for batteries," said Tim LeBlanc, CEO of Recycle NB. "Call2Recycle is planning to significantly expand its network of battery drop-off locations that were already established in New Brunswick through its voluntary program, leading to greater diversion rates for our provincial landfills and a cleaner, safer environment."

"This initiative helps strengthens our overarching commitment to environmental protection. By aligning with the objectives of our Strategic Action Plan for Solid Waste Management, it enhances our collective capacity to reduce waste, promote responsible resource use, and advance sustainable practices," said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gilles LePage. "Together, these efforts reinforce a cohesive, integrated approach to safeguarding the environment while achieving the long-term goals established for effective and responsible waste management."

Since its inception, Call2Recycle has responsibly collected over 55 million kilograms of batteries nationwide – and this number continues to grow every year – diverting valuable materials from landfills and contributing to Canada's circular economy. Expanding to New Brunswick further strengthens that impact by increasing safe end-of-life options for consumer batteries and helping prevent potential safety risks associated with improper storage or disposal.

What New Brunswickers Can Expect

Accessible drop-off options and events: Hundreds of convenient collection points province-wide, with more locations being added over time, along with community battery collection events.

A simple process: Residents can bring single-use or rechargeable household batteries (up to 5kg) to participating locations for responsible recycling.

Ongoing public education: Extensive outreach and local partnerships across the province to encourage safe, responsible, and habitual battery recycling among New Brunswickers.

Bilingual resources: Program information, safety tips, and location finding tools are available in English and French to serve New Brunswick's officially bilingual communities.

Safety first: Call2Recycle promotes the safe handling and transport of used batteries, including taping lithium-based batteries and bagging them individually before drop-off.

"This program supports New Brunswick's environmental ambitions by making battery recycling easy for families and businesses across the province," added Joe Zenobio. "Together with our retail and municipal partners, we're bringing New Brunswickers a reliable, provincewide solution that keeps batteries out of landfills and valuable materials in circulation."

How to Participate

New Brunswick residents can find their nearest drop-off location and learn which battery types are accepted by visiting the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! website and searching by postal code. Businesses and institutions interested in becoming collection partners can also sign up online.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Yukon Territory, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations, including leading retailers and municipal sites, Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

For more information, please visit call2recycle.ca

