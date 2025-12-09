LETHBRIDGE, AB, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Lethbridge and Call2Recycle Canada are proud to announce the successful completion of Alberta's first-ever curbside household battery pickup event, a major step forward in making battery recycling safer and more convenient for residents across the province. Between November 18 and 28, households disposed of more than 3,000 kilograms of used household batteries for responsible recycling, equivalent to almost 100 AA batteries per participating household.

More than 3,000kg of batteries were collected during the first 10 days of the Curbside Pickup Program in Lethbridge. (CNW Group/Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.)

As the first community in Alberta to launch city-wide curbside battery collection, Lethbridge has once again demonstrated its reputation for innovation, leadership, and forward-thinking sustainability.

"We're incredibly proud of our community for stepping up and participating in this pilot program," says Mandi Parker, GM of Waste and Environment, City of Lethbridge. "Residents helped divert more than 3,000 kilograms of batteries from our landfill, which is a huge win for our community and environment. We're excited to build on this year's successes in future curbside battery recycling efforts."

By choosing to lead the way, Lethbridge has set a new provincial benchmark for accessible and community-driven recycling solutions.

"Lethbridge took a bold step in being the first to bring curbside battery recycling to households across an Alberta city," says Joe Zenobio, President & CEO, Call2Recycle Canada. "Leadership means going first, and Lethbridge did just that. This strong inaugural result is only the beginning, and we're confident that participation and collection volumes will continue to grow year over year. We're grateful for the City's partnership and determination to make responsible battery recycling simple and convenient for every resident."

The initiative is part of the Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program, launched in Alberta in April 2025 under the oversight of the Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA). The curbside pilot complements the province's expanding network of drop-off locations, making it easier than ever for residents to recycle small household batteries directly from home.

"Batteries never belong in garbage bins, curbside carts or the landfill, and proper battery disposal has a big impact on sustainability and safety within our community," says Parker. "This program made it easier for residents to contribute to a greener future."

Looking Ahead

With its first curbside battery collection now complete, the City of Lethbridge will review results and resident feedback in preparation for next year's expanded program, which is expected to surpass 2025 in both participation and total volume collected.

Call2Recycle Canada is delighted to serve over 500 municipalities nationwide and welcomes conversations with communities across Alberta and beyond. We encourage other municipalities interested in bringing safe, convenient curbside battery collection to their residents to join Lethbridge on this innovative and sustainable journey.

About Call2Recycle Canada

For more information, please visit our website: call2recycle.ca

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the voluntary industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program for electric vehicle batteries Nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Nova Scotia, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations--including leading retailers and municipal sites--Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

