Call2Recycle Strengthens Western Canada Battery Sorting Capacity with Addition of Davis Trading & Supply Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Call2Recycle, Canada's leading battery collection and recycling organization, is pleased to announce the addition of Davis Trading & Supply Ltd. as a new battery sorting partner, enhancing capacity to support growing battery collection volumes across its Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! program in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

With battery use increasing across household, mobility, and electric vehicle applications, Call2Recycle continues to expand its network to ensure batteries are managed safely and responsibly. This growth reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to partnering with trusted, Canadian-owned businesses that share its focus on safety, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence.

"Strengthening our network with experienced partners like Davis Trading & Supply Ltd. enables us to keep pace with growing battery volumes while continuing to deliver safe, compliant, and efficient recycling programs," said Bopanna Chodumada, VP Operations at Call2Recycle. "Their long-standing presence in Western Canada and deep roots in the recycling industry strongly align with our mission to advance a circular economy."

Founded in 1909 and still family-owned today, Davis Trading & Supply brings more than a century of recycling expertise and a strong reputation for responsible material management. The Richmond, BC facility will operate as Call2Recycle's second sorting facility in British Columbia, sorting used single-use and rechargeable household batteries. The partnership ensures that more used batteries are sorted locally in the province, reducing the program's environmental footprint and related transportation emissions, and supporting the local circular economy.

"Partnering with Call2Recycle is a natural fit for our organization," said Brett Matheson, President at Davis Trading & Supply. "As a Canadian, family-owned company with deep roots in recycling, we share a commitment to safety, environmental responsibility, and adapting to the evolving needs of the industry. We're proud to support Call2Recycle's efforts to responsibly manage growing battery volumes across Western Canada."

The addition of Davis Trading & Supply strengthens Call2Recycle's provincially approved programs in Western Canada and supports the organization recent launches in Alberta and Yukon and its role as a trusted steward for more than 400 members across the battery and battery-powered product value chain.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is Canada's leading organization for the collection and recycling of batteries and battery-powered products. As a trusted steward for more than 400 members including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries, Call2Recycle fulfills regulatory obligations while advancing a circular economy.

The organization manages several leading programs, including Recycle Your Batteries, Canada! for household and e-bike batteries, Recycle Your Vapes for battery-powered vapes and e-cigarettes in Québec, and the industry-led EV Battery Recovery Program for electric vehicle batteries nationwide.

Call2Recycle operates provincially approved programs in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Yukon Territory, and serves as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario and Alberta. Its collection and recycling services cover household batteries (up to 5 kg) and e-transport batteries used in e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, hoverboards, and electric vehicles (EVs).

Since 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 55 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. It is committed to excellence in environmental stewardship, holding certifications in globally recognized standards, including R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001. With a network of over 15,000 collection locations, including leading retailers and municipal sites, Call2Recycle is a trusted partner in building a cleaner, more sustainable Canada.

For more information, please visit call2recycle.ca

