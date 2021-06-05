Today, Gary Anandasangaree, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Rouge Park and Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville, along with Omar McDadi, Parks Canada's Field Unit Superintendent for Rouge National Urban Park joined reforestation partners John MacKenzie, CEO of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario in Rouge National Urban Park to highlight Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over the next 10 years.

In an announcement on Friday, June 4, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, provided an update and outlined the next steps of that plan, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.

