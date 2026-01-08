VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is disrupting the supply chain for fentanyl and other illicit drugs through interception of contraband as part of Canada's overarching efforts to strengthen border security and combat organized crime.

On December 16, 2025, Raymond Sun, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Richmond, B.C., was sentenced in Richmond Provincial Court to 30-months imprisonment and issued a lifetime firearms ban after being found guilty of the following offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA.

In September 2020, the CBSA launched an investigation after border services officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre intercepted prohibited firearm parts originating from China destined to Burnaby, B.C. The investigation identified Raymond Sun as the importer.

In February 2021, the CBSA arrested Sun at his Richmond residence, where CBSA criminal investigators executed a search warrant and seized the following items:

274 grams of MDMA

284 tablets of fentanyl

$77,000 CAD currency

$1,120 USD currency

Drug trafficking paraphernalia: a digital pocket scale a large digital scale a money counter machine various sizes of plastic baggies



In September 2022, the CBSA charged Sun with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and MDMA, and on March 13, 2025, he was found guilty of both charges in a provincial court.

"I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their work in bringing those who violate Canada's laws to justice. By stopping the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs we are keeping Canadian communities safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping illegal drugs out of our communities. The diligent work of our officers and criminal investigators is securing the border and ensuring that those who break the law face the consequences."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, making the risk of accidental overdose very high.

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in the Pacific Region made 10,428 illegal narcotic seizures. Read more about our 2025 CBSA highlights in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: CBSA in British Columbia and Yukon Territory: Highlights from 2025.

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

