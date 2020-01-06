Pizza Pizza Introduces Keto Crust: A low-carb Option for Keto Pizza Lovers

Keto is one of the fastest growing movements in Canadian food and lifestyle. According to a recent study , 15 per cent of Canadians are currently doing or have tried the keto diet in the past, and 18 per cent are likely to try the keto diet in the future.

"Consumers shouldn't need to sacrifice their favourite foods even if some are watching their carb intake," said Paul Goddard, CEO, Pizza Pizza. "The launch of our keto crust demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and providing Canadians with delicious options that suit all dietary needs and preferences."

The new low-carb pizza offerings include:

Keto Pepperoni: Keto Uncrust, topped with homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. 2g net carbs per slice.

Keto Uncrust, topped with homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. 2g net carbs per slice. Keto Pesto Margherita : Keto Uncrust, topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese. 3g net carbs per slice.

Keto Uncrust, topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese. 3g net carbs per slice. Keto Protein Lovers: Keto Uncrust, topped with homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon strips and italian sausage. 2g net carbs per slice.

Keto Uncrust, topped with homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon strips and italian sausage. 2g net carbs per slice. Create your own keto pizza: Over 50 toppings, sauces and cheeses to choose from.

The Keto Uncrust has been made possible through a strategic partnership with Toronto-based Unbun Foods Inc. The Canadian leader in creating innovative certified keto, paleo, grain-free and gluten-free bakery products, Unbun consistently delivers delicious better-for-you foods to consumers looking for alternatives to traditional baked products.

"We are proud to partner with Pizza Pizza to provide deliciously uncompromising options for Canadians," said Gus Klemos, Founder of Unbun Foods. "Pizza Pizza is at the forefront of food trends and understands how Canadians want to eat and lead balanced lifestyles. With the national launch of the Keto Uncrust, we look forward to bringing our keto and grain free products directly to Canadians through Pizza Pizza nationwide."

The new Keto Uncrust and menu items are available for walk-in and delivery at more than 420 traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca/keto or follow Pizza Pizza on Instagram and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. Pizza Pizza runs an Innovation and Learning Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario, which hosts a test kitchen of product developers and chefs. The group is responsible for the company's impressive menu innovations, including Cauliflower Crust and Plant-based protein toppings. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

