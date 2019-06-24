Pizza Pizza Adds Plant-Based Protein Options to the Menu

"The pizza landscape in Canada is continuously evolving and we have always been an innovation leader at the forefront," said Paul Goddard, CEO, Pizza Pizza. "The launch of the Super Plant Pizza with our plant-based protein options is an exciting moment in our brand history and one that we are very proud of. We will continue to create flexible options to suit all dietary preferences as we look to the future."

The new Super Plant Pizza recipe is a delicious combination of flavours and is available on any crust, including their newest crust innovation, Cauliflower Crust. The recipe includes: homestyle Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and is topped with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based chorizo crumble. For a truly vegan experience, customers are also able to order dairy-free vegan cheese.

"Most people personalize their pizza and consumers want options; that's something we've continually offered consumers, putting quality and great taste at the forefront of introducing new options" said Alyssa Huggins, Vice President, Marketing, Pizza Pizza. "With the launch of the Super Plant Pizza and the plant-based protein options we are responding to our customers' ever-changing needs, namely the flexitarian movement, but also growth in consumers identifying as vegan or vegetarian."

The plant-based protein options have been made available through a strategic partnership with: Yves Veggie Cuisine (plant-based pepperoni) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co., owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC (plant-based chorizo crumble). Both brands are proven leaders in the plant-based protein space and offer a unique flavour in all their products.



Since 1967, Pizza Pizza has been a leader in Canada's quick-service restaurant industry with notable firsts and innovations. The company was among the first in the pizza category to eliminate non-natural trans-fats and artificial colours and flavours from its menu. Pizza Pizza is also known for the introduction of a time guarantee on delivery, invention of the insulated pizza delivery bag, as well as the implementation of a centralized call centre and iconic 967-1111 phone number.

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

