ROME, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- A ritual that is a real pleasure: making homemade pizzas using organic wheat flour and semolina from "Pure Flour from Europe". The project supported by ITALMOPA (the Italian Milling Industry Association) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of Made in Europe organic wheat flour and semolina to Canada and the USA, is serving up a "margherita", a classic Neapolitan pizza, declared 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO.

The dough: never add the yeast and salt together. The tomatoes: always spread them evenly over the pizza but leave two centimeters around the edge. The mozzarella: it must be drained and added part way through baking.

The "margherita" was created in Naples in 1889 by the skilled pizza maker Raffaele Esposito during the visit to Naples of Umberto I of Savoy, the King of Italy. Queen Margherita was so enraptured by his creation that he decided to call it after her.

Pizza Margherita

Preparation 30 minutes

Cooking time 10-15 minutes

Resting 8 hours

Ingredients for the dough (for 4 pizzas)

500g organic flour

3g fresh brewer's yeast

300g water

25g extra virgin olive oil

10g salt

Ingredients for topping

500g canned whole peeled tomatoes

400g mozzarella

extra virgin olive oil

4 basil leaves

salt

Method

Put the flour and yeast in a bowl, add half the water and stir to combine. When the water is absorbed, add the remaining water and the salt. Stir again and add the olive oil. Tip the mixture onto a work surface and knead vigorously, until it forms a smooth and firm dough. Transfer the dough to a clean, well-oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and leave to rise for 7-8 hours. When it has tripled in volume, the pizza dough is ready. Divide into 4 pieces and roll out onto 4 well-oiled pizza tins or baking sheets, cover with a cloth and rest for 10 minutes. Now add the topping. Spread over the tomatoes, crushed with a fork, olive oil, salt and basil and bake in a conventional oven at 220°C for 15 minutes. Remove and scatter the mozzarella over the pizzas and bake for 10 more minutes. Then enjoy, piping hot!

For more recipes: https://pureflourfromeurope.ca/

