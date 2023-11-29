MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - PIPSC concluded its landmark national convention today, marking a significant milestone in the union's journey towards becoming a 'beacon of progress' and preparing for the future in the labour landscape.

The convention, under the theme "Ready for the Future" , showcased PIPSC's strategic initiatives and forward-thinking approaches, particularly in preparing for technological advancements, championing equity, and moving toward reconciliation. The unveiling of 'Navigar,' an innovative AI-driven career navigation tool, is a testament to the union's dedication to ensuring its members are well-equipped for the evolving nature of work.

A crucial part of the convention was the revealing of the study conducted in partnership with Know History, addressing PIPSC's historical role in colonial practices. This acknowledgment is a step towards reconciliation and reflects the union's commitment to understanding and rectifying its past as part of its progress towards a more inclusive future.

"This convention marks a pivotal moment in our history. We stand at the forefront of change, we're not just ready for the future, but actively shaping it. We are committed to being a beacon of progress, illuminating the path for our members and setting a standard for unions across Canada. Our actions and discussions here have laid the groundwork for a future where innovation, equity, and reconciliation are not just ideals, but realities we live and work by every day," said PIPSC President Jennifer Carr at the conclusion of the convention.

The convention also highlighted the importance of preparing for political changes in the coming years, ensuring that PIPSC's bargaining, representational, and advocacy capacities are stronger than ever. The diverse array of speakers and the insights shared have sparked new ideas and strategies for the union to effectively navigate and influence the future of work.

As the convention concluded, PIPSC reaffirmed its commitment to continuous learning, embracing diversity, and fostering an inclusive environment where every member is valued and heard. The union is poised to leverage the insights and momentum from this event to drive meaningful change and ensure that it is well-prepared for the future.

PIPSC represents over 72,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

For further information: Johanne Fillion, cell.: 613-883-4900