PIPSC Calls on the House of Commons to Investigate Government's Return-to-Office Mandate

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) joins the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in urging the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates (OGGO) to conduct a thorough investigation into the federal government's return-to-office (RTO) mandate.

This call arises from growing concerns regarding the lack of evidence-based decision-making that led to the current mandate, the impact on employee productivity and morale, and serious health and safety concerns that have been raised by members of the public service.

PIPSC is alarmed by the government's approach to returning employees to the office. This is particularly true in the wake of significant changes in work patterns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the known productivity gains of flexible telework, and the government's own acknowledgement of its benefits. The union emphasizes that many public servants have adapted to flexible work models that enhance productivity and support work-life balance, which are at risk with the mandatory "one-size-fits-all" approach.

"Our members are being forced to return to grossly inadequate offices without justification or consideration of the varying circumstances in which they operate," said PIPSC President Jennifer Carr. "The lack of sound, evidence-based decision-making seriously impacts employees and wholly disregards the benefits of flexible working arrangements to all Canadians – from productivity gains to better equity, diversity, and inclusion, and opening up good public sector jobs across Canada."

"Modern, flexible work models enhance public service delivery," continued Carr. "Canadians should be concerned that the government chose an approach that erodes trust, morale, productivity and ultimately, the strength of public services Canadians rely on. We want answers – and a better path forward, which is why we're demanding an investigation."

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents over 75,000 public service professionals across Canada, including federal scientists and researchers, engineers, and health care workers. Follow us on Facebook, on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

