Pioneering Tourism Unions Transform Travel Experiences within Taiwan

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a dynamic move underscoring the beauty and diversity of The Heart of Asia, Taiwan's innovative Tourism Unions are set to enchant international tourists by showcasing the unique attractions beyond the bustling streets of Taipei. These unions are a collaborative effort between local industry, government, and academia, highlighting Taiwan's multifaceted allure, from its rich cultural tapestry to breathtaking natural landscapes.

In the North, the Crown Coast and Great Northeast Tourism Unions unveil natural wonders and a deep cultural heritage. Notable sites include the unique geological formations of Yehliu Geopark, the serene charm of Jiufen's old streets, and the historic charm of Keelung's vibrant port city.

Western Taiwan shines through the Taichung-Changhua and Hsinchu-Miaoli Unions, highlighting the region's cultural vibrancy and tranquil beauty. The colorful creativity of Rainbow Village, the preserved architecture of Lukang Old Street, and the traditional Hakka culture at Beipu Old Street promise immersive cultural experiences.

The East Coast and Hualien Tourism Unions reveal Eastern Taiwan's dramatic landscapes and rich culture. The awe-inspiring marble cliffs of Taroko Gorge, the indigenous activities at the Amis Folk Center, and the pristine tranquility of the East Coast Scenic Area offer unforgettable retreats.

Southern Taiwan, through the Pingtung , Great Siraya , and Kaohsiung Tourism Unions, includes inviting beaches, rich cultural landscapes, and spiritual heritage. The white sands of Kenting National Park, the majestic Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum, and the Siraya National Scenic Area highlight the region's natural beauty and cultural richness.

These tourism unions represent just a glimpse of what Taiwan has to offer. Taiwan Tourism Administration's website now provides easy access to information on each tourism union , as well as the details of many of the attractions within, simplifying planning for travelers and travel advisors. Visitors are encouraged to make multiple trips to Taiwan, ensuring a full exploration of each unique area.

ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATION

The Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Canadian market is managed by the San Francisco branch of TTA. The marketing slogans currently in use for Taiwan are "Time for Taiwan" and "The Heart of Asia", while the official mascot of the TTA is OhBear, a cartoon Formosan Black Bear, the national animal of Taiwan. For more information, visit eng.taiwan.net.tw .

SOURCE Taiwan Tourism Administration

For further information: Alex Trup, [email protected], +1-929-474-6565