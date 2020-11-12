Pinewood Toronto Studios Begins Construction on Multi-Stage Expansion

The expansion features five new sound stages totaling 102,000 square feet, 58,000 square feet of additional office and support space, and 15,000 square feet dedicated to a mill shop and workshop space in addition to a new 25,000 square foot workshop added in 2019.

Upon completion, the facility will house 16 sound stages, along with offices that can continue to house multiple productions at a time, and dedicated workshop spaces.

"We're excited to invest in the future of our vibrant creative industry and are targeting completion in early 2022," said Nanci MacLean, President, Pinewood Toronto Studios and Vice-President, Bell Media Studios. "Already Canada's best-in-class film and television studio, today's construction update reinforces Pinewood Toronto Studios' commitment to serving the needs of the most innovative content creators in the world."

Pinewood Toronto Studios is the destination facility for domestic and international film and TV producers shooting in Toronto. Recent productions include It: Chapter Two, The Christmas Chronicles, A Simple Favor, Molly's Game, and The Expanse. The contemporary 330,000 square foot (29,600 square metres) purpose-built production lot is located on a 33.5-acre (13.5 hectares) site, minutes from downtown Toronto. Its 11 purpose-built stages, including one of North America's largest purpose-built sound stages – the 46,000 sq. ft. (4,274 square metres) Mega Stage – are soundproofed, clear-span, and equipped with power and supporting infrastructure to accommodate productions of all sizes and budgets.

