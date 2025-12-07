Key highlights:

Air Transat believes a negotiated agreement remains possible and is working around the clock to find a solution and avoid strike action by its pilots.

Our priority is to minimize disruption for customers.

Additional flexibility is offered for clients scheduled to travel within the next five days.

Air Transat flights will be gradually suspended between December 8 and 9.

Customers whose flights are cancelled will be informed of the applicable measures and the solutions put in place to assist them.

More information is available at www.airtransat.com/strike.

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat has today received a 72-hour strike notice from ALPA, the union representing the company's 700 pilots. While a negotiated agreement remains possible, this notice requires the company to proactively implement an action plan and proceed with the gradual and orderly suspension of its operations over the next three days to prevent the consequences of a sudden, unplanned interruption.

Negotiation status

"This strike notice is premature given the progress made at the bargaining table and the generous offers made by Air Transat. We have demonstrated a serious commitment throughout the process and a sincere willingness to reach an agreement by proposing several compromises and improvements that address the pilots' demands. Despite these efforts, ALPA has shown no openness, and the discussions have not led to an agreement. It is regrettable that the union has expressed such indifference toward Transat, its employees and clients by choosing the path of a strike at this time of year--a reckless decision that does not reflect the state of negotiations. While our priority is now to take care of our customers, we remain committed to the process in order to conclude a negotiated agreement," said Julie Lamontagne, Chief Human Resources, Corporate Responsibility and Communications Officer.

Following a complete overhaul of the collective agreement that resulted in agreements on all standard clauses, Air Transat submitted an offer that includes a 59% salary increase over five years and major improvements to pilots' working conditions. The union's demands are considered unreasonable, and its premature actions carry serious consequences for customers, the company, and its 4,300 other employees.

Impact on operations

Following this notice from the union, Air Transat must immediately begin planning for the cancellation of its flights and the repatriation of passengers, crews, and aircraft to prevent them from being stranded abroad if the strike occurs. The goal is to bring back everyone to their point of origin.

Consequently, flight cancellations will begin progressively on December 8, with a complete suspension by December 9. The company deeply regrets the impact this disruption will have on travellers during this busy period.

Information for travellers

Flexibility policy: To alleviate concerns, we are implementing a flexibility policy for customers travelling within the next five days, allowing them to change or postpone their travels at no additional cost.

To alleviate concerns, we are implementing a flexibility policy for customers travelling within the next five days, allowing them to change or postpone their travels at no additional cost. Before heading to the airport: Please check your flight status on our website or mobile app.

Please check your flight status on our website or mobile app. More information : www.airtransat.com/strike.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Media :

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.