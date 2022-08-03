PILOT PROJECT LAUNCHES FREE PUBLIC SUNSCREEN DISPENSERS IN MUNICIPALITIES ACROSS CANADA

Multiple locations confirmed in the municipalities of Summerside, PEI, Riverview, NB, New Westminster, BC and Brooks, AB with more to come in other provinces this summer



TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This summer, free public sunscreen dispensers are coming to locations across Canada as part of a pilot project to fight skin cancer by making sunscreen more accessible.

The project has been powered by Save Your Skin Foundation and medical student siblings Samuel and Karen Farag, with support from the municipalities of Summerside, PEI, Riverview, NB, New Westminster, BC, and Brooks, AB - as well as BC Cancer.

A lifeguard shows off the new public sunscreen dispenser available at Moody Outdoor Pool in New Westminster, BC. (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

"Sun-induced skin disorders can be devastating for those affected and their loved ones," said Samuel Farag, a third-year medical student at Sherbrooke University. "It is a very prominent issue here in Atlantic Canada. However, the good news is that we are not powerless. It is therefore an honor to aid in the fight against this ever-growing problem alongside experienced professionals at the Save Your Skin Foundation in the city I call home."

"Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers and also one of the most preventable," said Dr. Cheryl Peters, Senior Scientist for Cancer Prevention at BC Cancer and the BC Centre for Disease Control. "Increasing the availability and accessibility of sun safety protections, such as sun screen, in a variety of recreational and occupational settings can help reduce the risk for skin cancer. This is especially true among those people who have a harder time avoiding the sun, like outdoor workers."

The dispensers in New Westminster will be available for public use at Moody and Hume Outdoor Pools, Grimston Park Wading Pool, and in the City Parks Works Yard to support City staff working in the outdoors.

"Summers are becoming increasingly hotter and drier, and the health and safety of our community is always our number one priority," said Mayor Jonathan Coté. "We are excited to participate in this initiative to ensure everyone has free access to sunscreen so our residents and visitors can protect their skin while enjoying our parks."

The dispensers in Summerside, PEI will be available at the Summerside Turf Field, Leger Park, the Summerside Boardwalk and one mobile dispenser to be used for festivals and public events.

The dispenser in Riverview, NB will be available behind the gazebo on the Riverfront Trail.

The dispenser in Brooks, AB will be available at the Duke of Sutherland Park and Splash Pad.

The dispensers will be automatic and touchless, and will provide free, Health Canada approved SPF 30 sunscreen for anyone who needs it. The dispensers will contain SPF 30 mineral sunscreen, which is a zinc oxide-based sunscreen, free from chemical sunscreen filters, common allergens and toxic ingredients including oxybenzone, avobenzone, retinyl palminate, PEG, parfume, and sodium lauryl sulphate. Click HERE to view the full list of ingredients.

"Studies show that young people still aren't taking sun safety seriously despite incidence rates rising every year," says Kathy Barnard, stage 4 melanoma survivor and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation. "Skin cancer can be deadly, but it is also highly preventable."

Applying sunscreen is part of an overall sun-safe way to enjoy the outdoors. First, limit your time in the direct sunlight, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., seek shade, cover up by wearing long sleeves and pants and a wide-brimmed hat. Use sunscreen, specifically one labelled broad-spectrum, SPF 30, protect the lips with lip sunscreen or zinc oxide. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

For further information: Media contact: Amy Rosvold, Save Your Skin Foundation, 778-317-1485, [email protected]