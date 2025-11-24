The jury, composed of experts in architecture, landscape architecture, and civil engineering, as well as a member of the municipal administration, concluded that the winning team's project best meets the competition's program and the anticipated uses of the future public square.

Multiple Opportunities for Year-Round Use

The winning proposal stands out for its balance between event spaces and everyday uses, reinforcing the role of the future public square as a civic hub and gathering place facing City Hall, near the new aquatic complex, and just steps from the library. The integration of a water square and misting features offers a new relationship with water, highlighting this natural element and its importance to the community, which is bordered by the Rivière des Prairies along nearly 27 km of shoreline.

"We decided to create a public square following the spring floods of recent years in our borough. This new space will incorporate innovative design practices for flood-prone areas to reduce the impact of future floods. It will also provide a harmonious continuity that strengthens residents' sense of belonging and their enjoyment of a site that reflects their expectations and aspirations," said Dimitios (Jim) Beis, Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

"The future public square will also be integrated into other major projects that will transform our borough in terms of mobility and neighborhood sustainability, revitalizing this sector while offering modern amenities alongside green spaces," added Mr. Beis.

The jury also praised the civic presence of the proposal and its ability to embody a public square that the people of Pierrefonds-Roxboro can be proud of.

"We particularly appreciated the concept that extends the wooded area of Millenium Park toward the urban and civic space, promoting permeability and a welcoming openness onto Pierrefonds Boulevard," said Mélanie Glorieux, jury president, landscape architect, project director, and partner at Rousseau Lefebvre.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027, with the site opening in spring 2028. The project will be funded through Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough's Ten-Year Capital Expenditure Program (CEP), which aims to renovate infrastructure, meet residents' needs, and mobilize for economic development, ecological transition, sustainable mobility, housing, solidarity, and inclusion.

For more details on the multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition, the winning concept, and the proposals from competitors and finalists, visit the competition page on the Bureau du design website.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Source: Johanne Adam, Communications advisor, (514) 891-8509, Division des relations avec les citoyens et communications, Direction des relations avec les citoyens, services administratifs et greffe, Arrondissement de Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ville de Montréal