Partnership aims to position turkey as the perfect protein for pickleball players

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Pickleball Canada named Think Turkey as the National Protein Partner of Pickleball Canada and Presenting Partner of the 2024 Myoflex® Pickleball Canada National Championship. The partnership will establish turkey as the protein of choice for active Canadians, while also supporting the growth of the sport in Canada.

"As a lean and nutritious protein, turkey can keep professional and everyday athletes at the top of their game," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "Through our partnership with Pickleball Canada, we hope to tap into the thriving pickleball community and introduce more Canadians to this family-friendly sport."

As part of the year-long partnership, Think Turkey and Pickleball Canada are cooking up exciting activations ranging from athlete appearances to pop-up courts, giveaways, grassroots facets such as new youth programming to come, as well as partnership of the Pickleball Canada Regional and National Championships.

"We are proud to welcome Think Turkey to the Pickleball Canada family of partners," said Val Vollmin, President, Pickleball Canada. "Turkey and pickleball are the perfect match for a healthy lifestyle, and we look forward to sharing that message with pickleball players and fans this year."

Pickleball has surged off the charts in popularity in recent years, with nearly 1.4 million Canadians participating in the sport currently, marking a 37% increase over the previous year. The rise in popularity can be attributed to pickleball being a fun and social sport that boasts a variety of health and fitness benefits.

"Like a turkey dinner, pickleball brings people of all ages together," said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. "We're thrilled to team up with Pickleball Canada and its star athletes to bring exciting new collaborations and engaging activations to communities throughout the year."

To celebrate the partnership and encourage more Canadians to try pickleball and turkey, Think Turkey is hosting a contest for a chance to win 1 of 5 pickleball paddle sets! All entrants during the contest period will also be eligible for a grand prize draw for a chance to win 1 of 10 $100 grocery gift cards to stock their fridge with turkey for pre-and post-game meals.

For more information and healthy recipes, visit ThinkTurkey.ca.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think Turkey™ / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada's fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit pickleballcanada.org.

