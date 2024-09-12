$20,000 in grants to give more post-secondary students a seat at the Thanksgiving table.

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - This fall, Think Turkey is proud to introduce the Join Thanksgiving fund, a new initiative to bring the joy of Canadian Thanksgiving to more post-secondary students.

Thanksgiving weekend is typically a happy break where students return home for a turkey dinner with family and friends. For those far away from home, it can be a lonely long weekend. The Join Thanksgiving Fund was created to foster a greater sense of community on campuses across Canada and welcome more people to the Thanksgiving tradition.

Think Turkey - Join Thanksgiving fund (CNW Group/Think Turkey)

From September 12-23, post-secondary student groups and faculty are invited to visit ThinkTurkey.ca/JoinThanksgiving to apply to receive one of eight $2,500 grants towards their on-campus celebrations.

"Thanksgiving is one of my favourite holidays because it's just a big turkey dinner, where everyone is welcome to pull up a chair," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "Through the Join Thanksgiving fund, we hope Thanksgiving can become a moment to bring more students together and spark new friendships over a delicious meal."

"As a recent graduate, this initiative is close to my heart," said Liam Lewis, Gen Z Chef and Join Thanksgiving Ambassador. "If you don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving and it's your first year away from home, it can be tough. During my post-secondary years, I often cooked a roast turkey dinner for friends who couldn't go home for the holidays and it's still one of my favourite memories from school."

On October 1st, eight student groups will be recognized and receive a $2,500 grant to help fund their on-campus Thanksgiving celebrations.

"A simple tradition like Thanksgiving has the power to bring people together and create lasting memories – that's the spirit behind Join Thanksgiving," said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. "We hope these funds will bring students together and create friendships and traditions that will serve them for life."

To learn more and apply for the Join Thanksgiving Fund visit ThinkTurkey.ca/JoinThanksgiving.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The marketing program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

SOURCE Think Turkey

For further information: Avery Tarek-Kaminker, [email protected], 647-213-4212