Photo/Video Opportunity: Manulife Displays more than 12,000 Canadian Flags to Remember Our Fallen Heroes

As a gesture of thanks and remembrance, and in continuing a beloved tradition for the sixth straight year, more than 12,000 flags will be planted on the front lawn of Manulife headquarters at 200 Bloor Street East, honouring members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have fallen in service during war and peacekeeping missions. This year also marks the 75 th anniversary of the end of the second world war, and reminds us of the efforts made by Canadians who fought and died to defend and promote freedom, democracy and human rights.

Manulife will continue to support the Royal Canadian Legion by encouraging employees to purchase a poppy and/or mask through the Legion's website in lieu of poppy donation boxes usually available on site. #ManulifeRemembers will be used on Manulife social media channels to further support and encourage this initiative.

Reporters who wish to visit the grounds to capture images and/or video of the flag display between November 3 at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through to November 11 at 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. should pre-schedule their visit using the contact details below. Interview requests with Manulife spokespeople will be available on request via phone or virtually over video.

In line with government guidance, there will be appropriate physical distancing in place on the grounds and there will be no live ceremony this year.

When: Wednesday, November 4 to Wednesday, November 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

The flags will be physically planted on Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Media should pre-schedule their visit by contacting Jessica Tyler, at 416-428-5455 or by email at [email protected] Where: 200 Bloor St. E., Toronto - Front lawn of Manulife's global headquarters.

Media to enter via the St Paul's entrance where security will meet and escort you to the flag grounds. Please identify yourself as Media upon arrival as there will be no Manulife media contacts on site. Who: Phone or virtual interviews with a Manulife spokesperson are available upon request.

