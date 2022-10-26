C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - A display honouring Canadian Armed Forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice will be open for viewing at Manulife's global headquarters in Toronto from November 2 to November 11, 2022.

As a gesture of thanks and remembrance, and in continuing this Manulife tradition for the eighth consecutive year, more than 12,000 flags will be planted on the front lawn of Manulife headquarters at 200 Bloor Street East, where each flag represents 10 members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have fallen in service.

Manulife will continue to support the Royal Canadian Legion by encouraging colleagues to purchase a traditional Poppy from members of the Legion in their communities, or a digital Poppy which can be shared with family and friends through social media. The hashtag #ManulifeRemembers will be used on Manulife social media channels to further support and encourage this initiative.

Media are welcome to capture images and/or video of the flag display between November 2 and November 11 .

. Reporters who wish to have access to the grounds or speak to a spokesperson are requested to kindly contact our media representative, Alisha Prakash , at 365-292-0795, or by email at [email protected] .

, at 365-292-0795, or by email at . Interview requests with Manulife spokespeople are available in-person at Manulife global headquarters or virtually.

What Annual Remembering the Fallen commemorative ceremony



When Flags display - Wednesday, November 2 to Friday to November 11 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET



Ceremony - Wednesday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. (media are encouraged to arrive at 10:15 a.m.)



Where 200 Bloor St. E., Toronto, Ontario - Front lawn of Manulife's global headquarters For confirmed media members - Please enter via the St Paul's entrance and Security will meet and escort you to the flag grounds.



Who In-person, phone or virtual interviews with a Manulife spokesperson are available on request.



The flag garden will remain on display until sundown on November 11.

