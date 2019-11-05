Photo and Filming Opportunity: Manulife Displays Over 12,000 Canadian Flags to Remember Our Fallen Heroes

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, November 5, the fifth annual ceremony honouring Canadian Armed Forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice will take place at Manulife's global headquarters in Toronto.



As a gesture of gratitude and remembrance, more than 12,000 Canadian flags will be planted on the front lawn of our global headquarters to honour more than 120,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have fallen in service.



This year also marks 75 years since the invasion of Normandy and reminds us of the sacrifices made by Canadians who fought and died to defend and promote values of freedom, democracy and human rights.

What: Fifth Annual Remembering the Fallen commemorative ceremony When: Tuesday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m. (media are encouraged to arrive at 10:15 a.m.) Where: 200 Bloor St. E., Toronto, Ontario - front lawn of Manulife's global headquarters Who:

Mr. Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife

Mr. John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife

Representative, Canadian Armed Forces: Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, Commander Military Personnel Command

Representative, Provincial Government: MPP Will Bouma, Brantford-Brant and Parliamentary Assistant to Premier Doug Ford

The Children's Choir from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

The flag garden will remain on display until sundown on November 11.



About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of June 30, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, Manulife, 416-346-1979, Sarah_sartaj@Manulife.com

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

