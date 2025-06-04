Phoenix Suns CIO, Former Amazon Executive, and Founder of GenAIus Inc. Join Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas Keynote Speaker Lineup

With Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas next week, June 10-12 at Bellagio, the global research and advisory firm has revealed three more keynote speakers for its hotly anticipated IT conference. Steve Reese, the CIO for the Phoenix Suns, John Rossman, a former Amazon Executive, and Felix Schmidt, Founder of GenAIus, are the latest additions to the lineup, bringing fresh perspectives on innovation, real-world leadership, and practical expertise to help CIOs and technology executives navigate rapid change, embrace emerging technologies, and lead with confidence.

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has revealed another three influential keynote speaker additions to its Info-Tech LIVE 2025 agenda, set to take place June 10–12 at Bellagio in Las Vegas. The new additions to the keynote roster are Steve Reese, Chief Information Officer of the Phoenix Suns; John Rossman, a former Amazon executive, author, and advisor; and Felix Schmidt, Founder and CEO of GenAIus, a leading voice in generative AI transformation.

Info-Tech Research Group has revealed another three influential keynote speaker additions to its Info-Tech LIVE 2025 agenda, set to take place June 10–12 at Bellagio in Las Vegas. The new additions to the keynote roster are Steve Reese, Chief Information Officer of the Phoenix Suns; John Rossman, a former Amazon executive, author, and advisor; and Felix Schmidt, Founder and CEO of GenAIus, a leading voice in generative AI transformation. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

With thousands of CIOs, CDOs, and IT leaders expected to attend the event, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 continues to deepen its speaker lineup with voices that bridge technology innovation and business leadership. These mainstage additions reflect the conference's commitment to equipping attendees with proven strategies for creating meaningful impact in their organizations.

"At LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas, we're bringing together leaders who don't just talk about transformation; they've lived it," says Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "From launching industry-shaping innovations to building high-performance cultures and redefining what's possible with AI, Steve Reese, John Rossman, and Felix Schmidt offer insights that will resonate with every technology executive working to lead change and drive results."

Newly Announced Keynote Speakers Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The following additions to Info-Tech's 2025 speaker roster reinforce the global firm's mission to equip technology leaders with the tools and inspiration they need to thrive in exponentially evolving market environments:

Steve Reese – Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Phoenix Suns

Steve Reese has been a trailblazer in professional sports technology since 1990, holding leadership roles with NFL, MLB, and NBA franchises. He was awarded the prestigious ArizonaCIO ORBIE Award and was recognized by Info-Tech as a 2023 CIO Award Winner for outstanding technology leadership. With a speaking style rooted in motivation science and fulfillment, Reese blends positive psychology, sleep science, and leadership experience to help individuals and organizations unlock sustainable high performance.

John Rossman – Author, Technology Advisor, and Former Amazon Executive

John Rossman is a former Amazon executive who helped launch the Amazon Marketplace business in 2002. His bestselling books on leadership and innovation, The Amazon Way and Big Bet Leadership, have become must-reads for executives navigating the challenges of the digital era. As a former senior technology advisor at the Gates Foundation and senior innovation advisor at T-Mobile, Rossman brings a wealth of experience in building durable, customer-centric enterprise value.

Felix Schmidt – Founder and CEO, GenAIus Inc.

Felix Schmidt is the founder and CEO of GenAIus Inc., a consultancy focused on helping organizations harness the full potential of generative AI. Known for his hands-on approach and deep technical acumen, Schmidt has worked with major enterprises across sectors to embed GenAI tools that drive efficiency, improve workflows, and enable transformative decision-making.

Aligned with the firm's 2025 conference theme "Transform IT. Transform Everything." Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas will bring together IT executives and industry leaders for three days of strategy development, expert insights, and hands-on learning. The conference experience includes featured keynotes, peer-led panels, and breakout sessions, as well as dedicated time for personalized analyst consultations through Analyst Alley.

Attendees can tailor their experience using the official LIVE 2025 mobile app to connect with peers, build custom agendas, and explore solutions that meet the demands of their organization.

For the latest details, visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas page, and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X.

Final Call for Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418