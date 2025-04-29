Syntax guides successful SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation for metals and mining services leader; Phoenix Global to share transformation journey at SAP Sapphire 2025

MONTREAL, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Syntax Systems , a leading global technology solutions and services provider for cloud application implementation and management, today announced the success of its partnership with Phoenix Global to support the company's SAP cloud transformation. With the help of Syntax, Phoenix Global, a world leader in metals and mining services, has transitioned from legacy systems to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Public Edition, creating a future-ready business and unified digital ecosystem that drives real-time visibility, performance, and competitive advantage.

Founded in 2006, Phoenix Global offers a full suite of integrated solutions, including slag handling, metal recovery, scrap management, logistics, material handling, dust control, surface mining, and on-site support services. As the company rapidly expanded from six U.S. facilities to 20 operating sites worldwide, disparate IT systems led to data silos and fragmented processes. To address these challenges, Phoenix Global chose to partner with Syntax, an SAP Platinum partner, to help guide its SAP cloud transformation.

"A trusted partner is essential to the success of any ERP transformation," said Jeff Suellentrop, chief information and technology officer at Phoenix Global. "Syntax brought exceptional SAP expertise, industry knowledge, and dedication to our success, helping us to bring our business into the future with capabilities that are reshaping the steel services industry."

Phoenix Global's SAP cloud transformation has delivered significant benefits, including:

80 percent reduction in process and technical debt, leveraging SAP and Syntax best practices

25 percent decrease in IT operating costs with a 10x increase in functionality

Real-time insights across plants and equipment and integration of AI for fleet optimization

"Phoenix Global showcases the transformative power of innovation when embraced by a forward-thinking organization," said Christian Primeau, global CEO at Syntax. "Our partnership with Phoenix Global has been tremendous, and we will continue to work closely with their team as they evolve and grow their business with SAP technologies."

Syntax tailored the SAP implementation to Phoenix Global's unique operational and business needs, drawing on its proven industry-specific expertise. For more than 20 years, Syntax has helped customers in the mining and metals industry transform their business and operations with SAP software solutions, helping leaders modernize complex, asset-intensive operations with integrated, cloud-based ERP solutions that support production efficiency, supply chain visibility, and regulatory compliance.

Phoenix Global to Share Its Cloud Journey at SAP Sapphire 2025

Jeff will present the company's SAP cloud journey at SAP Sapphire 2025, which will take place May 19-21 in Orlando, Florida. His session will highlight how Phoenix Global leveraged SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition through GROW with SAP as the cornerstone of its digital transformation strategy. Attendees will also learn how the company is harnessing the power of AI to overcome business process and technology challenges, driving innovation and operational excellence across the organization.

To learn more about the Phoenix Global implementation, watch the customer success story .

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a world leader in metals and mining services, helping customers maximize value through its industry expertise, innovation, technology, and a steadfast commitment to safety in the workplace. Phoenix provides customers with world-class services and sustainable solutions that ensure site performance and exceptional results. To learn more, visit www.phoenixglobal.com .

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 900+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SOURCE Syntax Systems

Jackie Gerbus, Three Rings Inc., 508-479-2786, [email protected]