MONTREAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The family of well-known family man, entrepreneur and philanthropist Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien is deeply saddened to announce his death on April 9, 2025.

He passed away peacefully at his home in the Laurentians at the age of 97, after a life devoted to family, friends, community, meaningful work and deep spirituality.

Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien marked Montreal, Quebec and Canada's history in many ways for more than 50 years. As Director of Operations for the iconic Montreal Expo 1967 World's Fair, this creative visionary ensured the event's international success.

In 1968, he took over the management of Telemedia, a conglomerate of radio and television stations that would continue to grow. By 2000, Telemedia consisted of 26 radio stations, 17 magazines and 24 weekly newspapers across Canada.

A keen philanthropist, in 1990 he and his wife and life partner, Nan-b, created the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation, which launched the Institute for Family Enterprise with the aim of securing the future of families in business and their businesses. The family business centres expanded across Canada and then worldwide. Starting in 2012, they and their grandchildren created AquaAction, an organization whose mission is to protect freshwater in North America so that it is accessible to all, clean, abundant and managed with sustainable solutions based on technology and the talent of young entrepreneurs,

"My father's leadership helped shape modern Quebec and Canada, and his influence was felt well beyond our borders. He leaves behind not only a legacy of visionary accomplishments in business and philanthropy, but also a lifetime of unforgettable memories for us, his family. He was a devoted family man whose boundless energy and passion touched everything he built — and everyone he met. He has left an indelible mark on all who knew him and he shall forever live within our hearts," says François de Gaspé Beaubien.

Please find attached the obituary of Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien. For more information visit the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation's website: www.fondationdegaspebeaubien.org/en/tributes/

Thank you for choosing AquaAction as the recipient of donations made in memory of Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien. In so doing, you will help advance the cause of freshwater preservation so dear to Philippe II and his family.

A private ceremony for family and friends will be held at a later date, while the place and date of the funeral will be announced as soon as possible. A testimonial book is available on the Foundation's website: www.fondationdegaspebeaubien.org/en/submit-tribute/

About the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation

The Foundation was created in 1990 by Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien and Nan-b and to generously share their time and resources with the community. Their mission is to listen, share and work together with the community to initiate sustainable action and change for water conservation, entrepreneurship and community development.

