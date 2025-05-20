MONTREAL, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The family of Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien — beloved family man, entrepreneur, and philanthropist — announces that his funeral will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral, in a ceremony presided over by Archbishop Christian Lépine of Montreal.

All those who wish to honour the life and legacy of Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien are warmly invited to attend this heartfelt tribute. Due to limited seating, advance registration is required through Eventbrite. A confirmation #email will follow. Guests are asked to arrive beginning at 9:00 a.m. A commemorative program will be distributed at the entrance.

During the ceremony, attendees will hear tributes from his children, grandchildren, and view a recorded message from Philippe II himself.

The musical direction will be led by Alain Duguay, with Jean-Sébastien Allaire conducting and performances by organist Jean-Michel Grondin, a string quartet, 16 choristers, and soloists Sarah Dufresne (soprano) and Éric Thériault (tenor). Pianist Jerome de los Santos will accompany several of the selections.

The program will include:

"Pie Jesu" (G. Fauré's Requiem),

"Sanctus" (J.S. Bach),

"Panis Angelicus" (C. Franck),

"Lacrimosa" (W.A. Mozart's Requiem),

and Schubert's "Ave Maria".

Two additional songs will be performed: "Parlez-moi d'amour" by Sarah Dufresne and "Perhaps Love" by Éric Thériault.

For over 50 years, Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien helped shape the cultural and economic fabric of Montreal, Quebec, and Canada. As Director of Operations for Expo 67, Montreal's World Fair, he played a visionary role in one of the most celebrated international events of the 20th century. To learn more about his legacy: www.fondationdegaspebeaubien.org/en/tributes

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in his memory to AquaAction, a charitable organization he championed, devoted to protecting freshwater — a cause close to his heart. To share a message or memory, please visit the online tribute book: www.fondationdegaspebeaubien.org/en/share-tribute.

Media representatives - will be able to attend the ceremony if they have pre-registered by sending their identification details to ([email protected]). Video and still photography will not be permitted inside the cathedral during the ceremony, but photos will be available to journalists on the Foundation's website from the afternoon of May 31. Seating will be reserved for the media.

About the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation

Founded in 1990 by Philippe II de Gaspé Beaubien and his wife Nan-b, the de Gaspé Beaubien Foundation is dedicated to sharing time, resources, and knowledge with the community. Its mission is to support innovation for the common good, with a primary focus on funding lasting solutions to the freshwater crisis in North America. Now engaging three generations, the Foundation remains deeply committed to protecting the planet, ecosystems, and future generations through collective action.

