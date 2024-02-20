Philip Crawley honoured with CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO , Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) Lifetime Achievement Award this year goes to Phillip Crawley in recognition of his inspiring leadership at the helm of one of Canada's flagship newspapers and for his commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Canada.

During his 25-year tenure as CEO and publisher of The Globe and Mail, Crawley steered the publication to new heights of excellence. Under his leadership, The Globe became synonymous with groundbreaking journalism, investigative reporting and fearless coverage of critical issues shaping the nation and the world, winning a record eight Governor General's Michener Awards. During the same time period, The Globe won dozens of National Newspaper Awards and the CJF's Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism six times, more than any other newsroom.

CJF Board Chair Kathy English, who chaired the Lifetime Achievement Award jury, enumerates the many reasons Crawley was chosen: "His inspiring leadership, steadfast stewardship and outstanding successes guided Canada's national newspaper -- and our nation's news wire service -- through one of the most turbulent eras in global media. His commitment to journalistic excellence and business success in Canada is simply unrivaled."

Crawley will be honoured at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Royal York Hotel, Toronto. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Crawley has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Canadian media through his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Arriving in Canada from the northeast of England in 1998, Crawley brought experience in competitive markets to the task of guiding The Globe through a high-stakes media environment and to steering the publication through its readers' migration to online news. Under his stewardship, the paper embraced the online environment, finding innovative ways to serve its community of readers.

Crawley's influence on Canadian journalism extended beyond The Globe to the Canadian Press, where he served as chairman of the board of directors from 2007 to 2009, then as co-chair from 2010 until 2023.

Beyond the newsroom, Crawley has made numerous contributions to the broader media landscape. As a member of various governing bodies, including the Board of Directors of the Royal Society of Canada, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of Canadian media and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

"The business of journalism is an infinite game;" says Hamlin Grange, "the rules are always changing and there is no defined end point. Writer Simon Sinek says that leaders with an infinite mindset build stronger and more innovative organizations. Among the six practices of an infinite mindset is to have a "just cause," build trusting teams, and be willing to make drastic shifts to get back on the right path to achieve the just cause. Phillip Crawley's infinite mindset as a leader is on full display in how he navigated the choppy waters of the newspaper business and Canadian journalism in general."

Throughout his illustrious career, Crawley has remained steadfast in his commitment to upholding the highest standards of journalistic ethics and professionalism. His unwavering dedication to the truth, coupled with his keen editorial insight, has earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and readers alike.

Crawley joins a distinguished group of CJF Lifetime Achievement Award winners including: Haroon Siddiqui, Michelle Ouillet, Kim Bolan, John Honderich, Thaioronióhte Dan David, Peter Mansbridge, Jean Pelletier, Lloyd Robertson, Michel Auger, Peter Bregg, Jack Sigvaldason, Lise Bissonnette, Joe Schlesinger, Sally Armstrong, Knowlton Nash, June Callwood and Trina McQueen.

The Lifetime Achievement Award jury members are:

Chair – Kathy English, chair, The Canadian Journalism Foundation;

The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson, co-chair of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, former governor general of Canada (1999-2005);

Hamlin Grange, veteran broadcast journalist and principal consultant, DiversiPro;

Chantal Hébert, political columnist, le Devoir, l'Actualité, CBC, Radio-Canada;

Marina Strauss, CJF board member and fund development co-chair and longtime former reporter and columnist at The Globe and Mail; and

Isabel Bassett, former chair and CEO of TVOntario/TFO.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

