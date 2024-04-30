MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience is thrilled to announce it has been included in Great Place to Work's Top 50 Best Workplaces in Canada 2024. Pharmascience is the only generic pharmaceutical company to be included in this list.

The Top 50 Best Workplaces in Canada is based on the results of an independent survey conducted by Great Place to Work. The survey involved 600,000 employees from 900 companies across the country. This list is based on various aspects of organizational culture, job satisfaction, benefits and professional development opportunities. Pharmascience stands out not only by its exceptional commitment to its employees, but also by its long-term, positive impact on the community and the health care sector.

Having earned a place in the Top 50 Best Workplaces in Canada, Pharmascience reinforces its commitment to excellence and consolidates its position as a top employer.

For more information on the top company rankings and to see the full report, visit the Great Place to Work website.

This distinction is the latest in a series of awards recently bestowed on Pharmascience, attesting to the company's excellent work environment and corporate culture:

Best Workplaces in Quebec

Best Workplaces for Women

Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams

Best Workplaces in Health Care

Best Workplaces for Giving Back

Career Directory for recent graduates

Pharmascience would like to express its heartfelt thanks to all its employees. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without their dedication and commitment to the company.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada's top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with $40-50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company is dedicated to supporting their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year.

