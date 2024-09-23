MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is proud to announce the launch of N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE 5mg and 10mg TABS (morphine sulfate tablets), a treatment for symptomatic relief of severe chronic pain in adults aged 18 to 65.

About N pms-MORPHINE SULFAT.

N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE 5mg and 10mg TABS is a painkiller belonging to the class of drugs known as opioids. Taken orally, it relieves pain by acting on specific nerve cells of the spinal cord and brain.

N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE 5mg and 10mg TABS comes in the following dosage forms:

5 mg: Bottles of 100 tablets

10mg: Bottles of 100 tablets

This medication is a generic equivalent of N STATEX®. N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE 5mg and 10mg TABS are offered at an affordable price.

"We're excited to announce the launch of N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE; a top-quality medicine that showcases the pinnacle of our local expertise. Proudly developed and manufactured in Canada, this medication represents our dedication to supporting local industry and Canadian patients. We are proud to offer innovative solutions that reflect our commitment to pharmaceutical excellence and have a positive impact on patients' lives. " Said Mike Dutton, Vice-President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of N pms-MORPHINE SULFATE meets the highest Canadian standards of quality".

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada's top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with $40-50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company is dedicated to supporting their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, and also made the Top 50 best places to work in Canada by Great Place to Work Canada for the category of companies with over 1,000 employees.

NSTATEX® is registered trademark owned by Paladin Labs Inc.

