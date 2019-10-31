Pharmascience Inc. launches pms-FINGOLIMOD for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience is proud to launch pms-FINGOLIMOD. A generic drug with demonstrated bioequivalence to the brand product GILENYA® for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults. With the same efficacy and safety as the brand product, pms-FINGOLIMOD is available at a lower cost. Made in Quebec, pms-FINGOLIMOD offers a patient support program similar to the brand product to ensure an easy transition.

"Pharmascience is proud to offer Canadian patients a therapeutic option that provides the same efficacy and safety as the brand name product. Our generic product is available at an affordable cost to the health care system and is manufactured in Quebec," says Al Moghaddam, Vice President and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada. "The launch of pms-Fingolimod reflects our corporate commitment to the Canadian community."

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 60 countries. Ranked 56th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors with over $43 million invested in 2018, Pharmascience Inc. is the 4th largest manufacturer of over-the-counter generic drugs in the country.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2019, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. In 2018, the prestigious Forbes magazine ranked Pharmascience Inc. among its list of top 300 employers.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

