MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is pleased to announce the launch of Prpms-SACUBITRIL-VALSARTAN (sacubitril and valsartan film-coated tablets).

Pr Pms–SACUBITRIL–VALSARTAN is available in bottles of 60 and 180 tablets, and in blister packs of 60 tablets.

"Today marks an exciting and meaningful moment for all of us at Pharmascience. We are incredibly proud to share this milestone, which strengthens our commitment to expanding patient access, supporting healthcare professionals, and delivering therapies nationwide." – said Mike Dutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada.

For information about this product, including contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse effects, interactions, dosage, and clinical use, please consult your healthcare professional. The product monograph is available on the Health Canada Drug Product Database, or from our medical information service at [email protected] or by calling +1 (888) 550-6060.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Pharmascience Inc., founded in 1983, is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company has 1,600 employees and is among the leading drug manufacturers in Canada. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience relies on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in over 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada's top 100 investors in research and development (R&D) in 2025, with annual investments of $50–55 million, Pharmascience Inc. is a major player in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmascience Inc. places great importance on investing in its employees and in youth, supporting their personal and professional development through various programs and initiatives. In 2026, Pharmascience was certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

