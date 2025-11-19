MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Pharmascience, a leading Canadian company in the development and manufacturing of generic medicines and branded products through its Pendopharm division, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Vounassis as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. This appointment reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its role as a cornerstone of the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and contributing actively to the country's pharmaceutical sovereignty.

With over 30 years of experience in organizational transformation and strategic growth, Jim Vounassis brings recognized expertise in mobilizing leadership. He has held several executive positions at Bombardier, Xebec Adsorption, and Abipa International, where he led large-scale transformations and implemented global strategies focused on innovation, performance, and sustainability.

Jim Vounassis is no stranger to Pharmascience, having served as Vice President, Global Operations, from 2013 to 2015. This experience gives him a deep understanding of the company's entrepreneurial culture and human values. Combined with his strong track record in leadership and transformation, this knowledge will enable him to guide Pharmascience into a new phase of growth, innovation, and international impact.

"I am honoured to lead Pharmascience and work alongside our teams to strengthen our leadership in the Canadian pharmaceutical sector and expand our presence in international markets," said Jim Vounassis. "Together, we will continue to develop and manufacture high-quality medicines in Canada while innovating to better meet the needs of patients here and around the world."

Under Jim Vounassis' leadership, Pharmascience will place a particular focus on:

Pharmaceutical sovereignty , by consolidating local production of essential medicines to meet the needs of Canadians.

, by consolidating local production of essential medicines to meet the needs of Canadians. Innovation and digital transformation , to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

, to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. Sustainable growth, in Canada and internationally, by strengthening the supply chain and operational capabilities.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience is now one of Canada's largest manufacturers of medicines, with a presence in more than 50 countries. Through its development and production of generic medicines, as well as care solutions and branded products offered by Pendopharm, the company remains firmly committed to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical solutions that improve patients' lives and actively contribute to the resilience of Canada's healthcare system.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983 by two Quebec pharmacists, Pharmascience Inc. has experienced remarkable growth over the past decades and has become Canada's largest privately owned pharmaceutical company, as well as the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Headquartered in Montréal with 1,600 employees, Pharmascience Inc. is a fully integrated private pharmaceutical company with deep Canadian roots and a growing global reach, including the distribution of its products in more than 50 countries. Ranked 49th among Canada's top 100 R&D investors in 2024, with nearly $50 million in annual investment, Pharmascience Inc. is among the country's leading drug manufacturers.

Pharmascience Inc. is guided by strong values that emphasize investing in its employees and youth. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures support for their personal development and growth. In 2025, Pharmascience Inc. proudly earned Great Place to Work certification and ranked 34th among Canada's Top 50 Best Workplaces.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For more information: [email protected]