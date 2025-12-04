MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Pharmascience is proud to announce that it now ranks 41st on the Canada's Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders list, published by Research Infosource Inc. This ranking highlights Canadian companies that invest the most in research and development (R&D), a key driver of innovation and growth.

As the company appears on this list for the 20th consecutive year, Pharmascience is once again recognized for its long-standing commitment to scientific innovation, quality care, and medication accessibility. The company's strategic R&D investments enable it to make a positive contribution to the local economy and the research ecosystem in Quebec and across Canada.

"Being recognized among the country's top 100 R&D investors confirms our determination to remain at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry. We are proud of these efforts, which reflect our mission: to provide high-quality medicines that are accessible to all," said Alain Carrier, Vice President, Scientific Affairs at Pharmascience.

The Canada's Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders ranking is compiled by Research Infosource Inc., a leading source of data and analysis on research and innovation in Canada. To view the full list of top R&D investors, visit Research Infosource Inc.:: Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company employs 1,600 people and is among Canada's leading drug manufacturers. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience builds on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in more than 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada's top 100 R&D investors in 2025, with annual investments of $50–$55 million, Pharmascience Inc. is a major player in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2025, Pharmascience has been certified as a Great Place to Work for a fourth year in a row.

