Pharmascience Inc. issues voluntary recall of Ranitidine Tablets 75mg, 150mg and 300mg (all pack sizes and formats)

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc. is voluntarily, on a precautionary basis, recalling Ranitidine Tablets 75mg, 150mg and 300 mg (all pack sizes and formats) to the retail level (type 1 recall).

On September 13, 2019, further to a Health Canada request regarding the potential presence of a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in Ranitidine products, Pharmascience, along with other pharmaceutical manufacturers, ceased distribution of all Ranitidine products to wholesalers and retailers.

Pharmascience has since been working closely with Health Canada to determine the necessity of any additional actions. Pharmascience is committed to patient safety, therefore out of an abundance of caution, this voluntary type 1 recall action at the retail level is being undertaken.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests. NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Pharmascience Medical Information at 1-888-550-6060 or contact our team by email at med.info@pharmascience.com

About Pharmascience

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Québec with over 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montréal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service, privately owned pharmaceutical company that has strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach, with product distribution in over 60 countries. Ranked 56th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors with over $43 million invested in 2017, Pharmascience Inc. is the third-largest manufacturer of over-the-counter generic drugs in the country.

Pharmascience Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of prescription generic, over-the-counter, and behind-the-counter products as well as FDA-approved Canadian-made injectables. The company commercializes nearly 300 product families in 20 different dosage forms for over 2,000 products. In Canada alone, more than 45 million prescriptions a year are filled with Pharmascience products.

In 2018, Forbes magazine ranked Pharmascience Inc. among its list of top 300 employers. Pharmascience Inc. has strong long-standing philanthropic ties with its communities, both locally and internationally. For more than 20 years, Pharmascience has been working through Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) as a partner of choice to increase access to medicine. Pharmascience's donations of essential medicine total close to $70 million.

