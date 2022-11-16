MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Inc. is pleased to announce today the appointment of Martin Arès as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. This announcement is the outcome of an extensive search for a leader with a broad industry experience who will further energize the company for future growth and expansion.

Pharmascience CEO David Goodman, Ph.D., will become Chair of the Board after 16 years at the helm. This transition comes at a time when Pharmascience endeavors to reinforce its position as the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company and continue its international development.

Martin Arès joins Pharmascience as an experienced leader in the pharmaceutical industry. He is known for his strategic vision, as well as his collaborative and inspiring approach. He has worked in Canada, the United States and in Europe for major companies such as Sandoz, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche, and brings extensive recent experience in the biosimilar and generic pharmaceutical sector.

"I am extremely excited, proud and grateful to have the opportunity to join Pharmascience, a leader in the Canadian healthcare industry, with an incredible history of local entrepreneurship, a commitment to giving back to the community and a promising future," said Arès.

A native of Quebec, throughout his career he has been passionate about improving access to medicines for all. Over the years, he has acquired experience in various commercial roles with increased levels of complexity, from sales and marketing to business and portfolio development, but also in roles where strong collaboration with research, quality, production and supply chain was essential to success.

"My family and I have confidence that under Martin's leadership, Pharmascience will excel in innovation, customer service and supply chain excellence and continue to win awards as an Employer of choice. We look forward to welcoming Martin as CEO of Pharmascience in the new year," said David Goodman, CEO of Pharmascience.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd amongst Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2021, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

