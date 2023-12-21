MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Pharmascience, a leader in the manufacture and distribution of generic drugs in Canada, is recognized for its philanthropic commitment at the local and international levels. Every year, several activities and programs are offered to employees, to improve the lives of people in need.

The year 2023 was marked by these achievements:

Morris Goodman Community Partnership Day

Every year, Pharmascience collaborates with different local organizations in the community to organize a special day during which employees give back in honor of Morris Goodman's birthday, co-founder of the company.

On September 22, more than 300 Pharmascience employees participated in this special day, during which 40 organizations benefited from the help of Pharmascience volunteers!

The Rosalind Goodman Program

Every year, Pharmascience pays tribute to employees for their volunteer commitment by giving $1,000 to the organizations with which they are affiliated. This program was named in memory of Rosalind Goodman, the late wife of Morris Goodman, co-founder of Pharmascience, who devoted her life to philanthropy, volunteering and the well-being of the community and those around her.

This year, four organizations received donations: Suit Your Self, SPA de l'Estrie, La Source d'entraide and Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM).

The annual Centraide Campaign

Once again this year, Pharmascience relied on its employees to raise funds for communities in need. The 2022 Centraide campaign, which ended in June 2023, raised an impressive $275,000 to support the actions of the organization!

The 2023 new campaign was launched in September 2023 with numerous launch events, such as the Centraide BBQ, draws for tickets to the Montreal Canadiens, the Centraide Soccer Cup and the Olympics at Pharmascience.

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC)

For more than 20 years, the company has collaborated with HPIC in order to help the organization increase access to medicines. This year, Pharmascience donated over $3 million worth of essential medicines.

In addition to donations of medicines, on June 8, Martin Arès, the CEO of Pharmascience, received the inaugural HPIC President's Award on behalf of Pharmascience, recognizing the outstanding contribution of donations of medicines worldwide by Pharmascience!

Giving Tree

The Giving Tree initiative is a beautiful tradition at Pharmascience that promotes sharing and solidarity to brighten up the holiday season for sick children and their families.

This year, more than 200 gifts were distributed to the Starlight Canada organization, which then donated them over to different hospitals and organizations.

The 24h Tremblant

The 24h Tremblant is a sporting event that raises funds for sick children. This year, the seven Pharmascience teams raised an impressive amount of $95,478, making them 15th in the team rankings.

Several fundraising events have been organized by and for employees in recent months, such as a race and walk at the office, draws for tickets to the Montreal Canadiens, a bake sale, etc.

In conclusion, Pharmascience is extremely proud of the involvement of its employees and their willingness to make a difference in their community!

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2023, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as part of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

