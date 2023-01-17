MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Pharmascience Canada is pleased to launch pms-APREMILAST, only in 30 mg tablets in Canada. This is a generic equivalent of the product Otezla®.

With the same safety and efficacy profile as the brand-name product, pms-APREMILAST is available at a lower cost. Financial assistance is also available for eligible patients (outside Quebec).

Pms-APREMILAST is used to treat adult patients who suffer from:

Plaque Psoriasis

pms-APREMILAST (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

Psoriatic Arthritis

pms-APREMILAST (apremilast), alone or in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, or contraindication to a prior disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD).

Behçet's Disease

pms-APREMILAST is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease who are candidates for systemic therapy.

"Pharmascience is pleased to add the first generic equivalent of Otezla® to our product portfolio. As Canada's largest drug manufacturer, we remain committed to providing patients with a safe and cost-effective option for the treatment of their condition"- Mike Dutton, Vice President, and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 47th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2020, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2022, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and named as one of Montreal's best employers, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

* Otezla® is a registered trademark of AMGEN (EUROPE) GMBH.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: [email protected]