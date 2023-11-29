MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Pharmascience's division, Pharmascience Canada, is proud to launch for the first time on the Canadian market, XL packaging formats for its Canadian pharmaceutical products. The environmental footprint is reduced thanks to these formats of 1000 tablets and more, which use less plastic and cardboard, less electricity and energy, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to transport. Pharmascience associates this initiative with its green commitments.

There are many other advantages to using these formats, such as saving time for pharmacists, optimizing and simplifying inventory management, reducing the risk of stock outs or product expiration, and moreover, it is advantageous for robotized dispensing systems in pharmacies, which can handle these formats more easily.

"With these new XL formats, developed and manufactured in Canada, Pharmascience is innovating for more efficient and environmentally friendly drug distribution." Said Mike Dutton, Vice President, and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2023, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as part of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row.

