MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is pleased to announce the launch of ᴾʳpms–DOLUTEGRAVIR (dolutegravir tablets).

"This launch is a proud moment for Pharmascience. As the only Canadian generic manufacturer to have received Health Canada authorization for this product, we are taking a meaningful step toward improving access for patients, while further strengthening our portfolio in this important area. This launch is a demonstration of our unwavering dedication to delivering medicines that make Canada's healthcare system more sustainable and accessible.", said Mike Dutton, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmascience Canada.

About Pharmascience inc.

Pharmascience Inc., founded in 1983, is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec. Based in Montreal, the company has 1,600 employees and is among the leading drug manufacturers in Canada. As a privately held, fully integrated company, Pharmascience relies on strong Canadian roots while expanding its international presence, with products distributed in over 50 countries.

Ranked 41st among Canada's top 100 investors in research and development (R&D) in 2025, with annual investments of $55 million, Pharmascience Inc. is a major player in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

Pharmascience Inc. places great importance on investing in its employees and in youth, supporting their personal and professional development through various programs and initiatives. In 2026, Pharmascience was certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.