Pharmacist-Led Health Clinic to Open in Lethbridge, Alberta

The Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic, in partnership with the University of Alberta, is the first of its kind and will help improve access to healthcare for Albertans

BRAMPTON, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - On Monday, June 27, Alberta's first pharmacist-led primary healthcare clinic will open its doors to new patients in Lethbridge. Located inside the Lethbridge Real Canadian Superstore at 3515 Mayor Magrath Dr S, the Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic will offer a range of healthcare services to patients, including assessment and treatment of common ailments and injuries.

Access to primary healthcare services has been an ongoing issue across the country for some time and was most recently exacerbated by Covid-19. The expanded scope of practice for pharmacists in Alberta, however, is making it easier for patients to get access to the services they need.

Pharmacists in the province have the ability to assess patients and prescribe medications for minor illnesses and injuries, administer vaccines and other medications by injection, support chronic disease management and order and receive lab results. Making these services available in a pharmacist clinic setting will mean a reduction in urgent care and emergency room visits and ultimately can lead to better health outcomes for patients.

"Pharmacists in Alberta are uniquely positioned to relieve some of the burden on the province's healthcare system and this innovative clinic will make access to care easier for residents in Lethbridge," said Jeff Leger, head of pharmacy at Loblaw Companies Limited, and President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We applaud the Government of Alberta for their support of pharmacy and for the work they continue to do, making healthcare more accessible to Albertans through pharmacy."

The opening of the Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic is another way Loblaw is living up to its purpose to help Canadians live life well. The clinic adds to the company's network of healthcare professionals and its national infrastructure that supports a variety of healthcare services through which Loblaw delivers care and wellness services to millions of Canadians weekly – both in-store and virtually, making healthcare more accessible, convenient and seamless.

To support research and teaching at the clinic, Loblaw has provided a $500,000 grant to the University of Alberta. The grant will enable research and evaluation of innovative models of care implemented at the Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic and provide training opportunities for pharmacy students to complete clinical placements in a unique, community-based clinic environment. There will also be opportunities for collaborative care with other healthcare providers to foster a complete approach to patient care.

"This endeavor by Loblaw and the University of Alberta's Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is an exciting one for our students, faculty and the Lethbridge community," said Interim Dean, Christine Hughes. "The Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic will provide our students with fantastic opportunities for experiential learning and collaboration as well as serve as a key primary care location making healthcare more accessible to the people of Lethbridge."

The Pharmacist Walk-in Clinic will provide care to patients from 10am to 6pm as of Monday, June 27, via appointment or by walk-in. To book an appointment or for other inquiries patients can contact the clinic directly at 825-399-2015.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs.

Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable.

About the University of Alberta

Since the beginning, the U of A and Alberta have grown together. From launching an energy industry to the discovery of insulin to the first moment a computer beat a human at chess, our people have been part of it. Together, we have pushed forward discoveries that changed the world, created opportunities and opened up industries. For more than a century, we have been the engine that drives social, cultural and economic prosperity in Canada. We are not only training the workforce of tomorrow, we are also creating the industries of tomorrow. We work alongside communities—because they're our communities, too. The university's alumni—numbering more than 300,000 in 167 countries—have founded more than 70,000 organizations and businesses around the world, creating 1.5 million jobs, nearly 400,000 of which are in Alberta.

For more information about the University of Alberta, visit ualberta.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @UAlberta.

