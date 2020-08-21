Pharmacies help COVID-19 response with convenient, community-level access to asymptomatic testing

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - As students and teachers go back to school and more businesses and communities reopen, Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies in Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Independent, Extra Foods and City Market locations are now providing asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 across Alberta. More than 230 stores will provide this service as of September 1.

Asymptomatic testing is limited to those not exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and who have not been in contact with a COVID-19 patient. It supports the province's goal of increased testing, considered a necessary step in helping Canadians stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Pharmacists are among the most trusted healthcare professionals, providing convenient community-level health services and advice," said Ashesh Desai, EVP, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This new service in Alberta applies those strengths and makes pharmacists part of the solution to safely reopen schools and the economy."

Across Canada, there are more than 10,000 pharmacies, in rural areas and urban centres. Based on the Alberta pilot, Canada could increase its testing capabilities by tens of thousands of patients each day by introducing this service in more markets.

"Pharmacists across the country are ready with the infrastructure and the desire to help Canadians. We want to do more to be part of the solution," continued Desai.

