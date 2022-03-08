Company prioritizes inclusion, embraces diverse experiences and points of view

KIRKLAND, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2022, as announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This award recognizes Pfizer's ongoing efforts to provide employees with one of the nation's best workplaces with initiatives that welcome and embrace differences, whether they be cultural background, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

"When done right, our work to improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is more than about implementing programs; they represent a deep commitment to our team and our workplace culture. As a company, we support our colleagues' efforts to drive meaningful DEI-focused change in their day-to-day activities and feel like they are creating a truly inclusive culture," says Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada.

"We believe this work is critical. Not only is it essential to creating and sustaining a productive and positive workplace, but it is also imperative to ensure we are meeting the needs of Canadians by embracing diverse viewpoints reflecting the patients and customers we serve."

Inclusivity at all levels of the organization

DEI initiatives have become an important cornerstone for many aspects of Pfizer Canada's operations, from employee recruitment, development and retention to supplier selection and external partnerships. Some of their efforts include:

Diversity leadership/management accountability

Recognizing the importance of creating a workforce that reflects the diversity of the patients and communities Pfizer serves, and helping colleagues reach their full potential and feel a true sense of belonging, the company created the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Community of Practice in 2019. Its efforts have included:

Recognizing the importance of creating a workforce that reflects the diversity of the patients and communities Pfizer serves, and helping colleagues reach their full potential and feel a true sense of belonging, the company created the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Community of Practice in 2019. Its efforts have included: Conducting a company-wide DEI focused survey and high-level assessment of the current DEI state in 2020.



Launching the DEI Strategy Lab for Senior Leaders, an interactive workshop to align on their vision, strategic priorities and focus for DE&I into 2021 and beyond.



Recruitment and selection of diversified groups

Commitment to increasing representation of women (50% from 30%) and underrepresented populations (30% from 15%) in senior leadership by 2023.



Launching an enhanced Summer Student Program for 2021, where 100% of students hired came from underprivileged and/or underrepresented backgrounds.

Training and education in diversity

Rollout of the "Courageous Conversations" program, encouraging all colleagues to participate in discussions with their teams and peers about critical diversity and inclusion topics, supported by resources and tools.



Launching training on hiring Indigenous people and people with disabilities, as well as Unconscious Bias in Recruitment training, including resources and tools.



All Pfizer Canada managers and senior leaders received ''Becoming an Inclusive Leader'' training in 2020 and 2021.

Diversity employee resources/ affinity groups

Pfizer's global network of 125+ Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) provide many different opportunities for women, veterans, LGBT+, and others, as well as for those of Asian, African and Latin descent. In Canada , their PWR (Pfizer Women's Resource) group works to develop the potential of women in the workplace, and their newly created OPEN Canada provides resources to Pfizer's Iesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+ colleagues and their allies.

"Diversity, equity and inclusivity must never just be corporate catchphrases. Instead, they must be lived every day by our employees, woven into every action we take, and articulated with solid and effective initiatives across the company that make our colleagues feel welcome and motivated to do more," says Laura Larbalestier, head of People Experience at Pfizer Canada. "Recognizing the immense value behind DEI has become an important part of our workplace culture and continues to contribute to high rates of colleague engagement and retention."

The company consistently identifies new opportunities to support patient groups working to raise awareness of varying patient perspectives, including those from underrepresented groups in an ongoing effort to increase customer and market diversity. Pfizer Canada also enacted a Supplier Diversity Program (an internal supply policy) that requires that sourcing colleagues provide equal opportunities for diverse firms to compete in the global sourcing process to ensure vendor and supplier diversity.

Furthermore, Pfizer partners with patients and communities, across the industry and beyond, to support the company's DEI goals and elevate its impact on society, including supporting equal access to sport opportunities through a 25-year partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Team and its recent partnership with Canadian Race Relations Foundation to research healthcare disparities that currently exist across Canada and help effect change.

Distinguishing itself as a Top Employer in many categories

Pfizer Canada has consistently been recognized as an employer of choice with a significant number of noteworthy workplace awards over the last 12 months. In 2022, Mediacorp has already named Pfizer Canada as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, one of Montreal's Top Employers and one of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers. In 2020, Pfizer Canada was also recognized with an Employee-Recommended Workplace Award (ERWA) in the large employer category by Morneau Shepell and the Globe and Mail, the second time the company earned that recognition.

About Pfizer in Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Canada's Best Diversity Employers (2022)

Now in its 14th year, Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. This competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: (a) women; (b) members of visible minorities; (c) persons with disabilities; (d) Indigenous peoples; and (e) lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual (LGBT) peoples. The finalists chosen represent the diversity leaders in their industry and region of Canada. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply. Each applicant must have an interesting initiative for at least one of the five above diversity groups covered by this competition.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.

For further information: Corporate Affairs Canada, Pfizer Canada Media Line: 1-866-9Pfizer (1 866 973-4937), [email protected]